A cellphone and gears representing engineering
Webinar

How the right technology accelerates mission success in the public sector

Join a panel of industry experts to learn more about technology’s role in modernizing public sector service delivery to improve citizen outcomes

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers
  • Technology professionals

Government agencies are managing radical changes in where and how they work to meet the needs of the people they serve. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the criticality of the services agencies provide and the missions they set out to achieve. Join a panel of leaders from Slack, Salesforce, and Box as they discuss technology’s role in delivering modern, citizen-centric services and improving the productivity and work experience of the people who work tirelessly to serve their constituents.

      

Featured speakers:

Sean StorerSenior Solutions Marketing Manager, Slack
Mark WhittingtonHead of Public Sector, North America, Slack
Murtaza MasoodManaging Director, Global & US State Local Government, Box
Sam ShankarVice President, Public Sector, Salesforce

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events