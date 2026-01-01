How the right technology accelerates mission success in the public sector

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
- 기술 전문가
Government agencies are managing radical changes in where and how they work to meet the needs of the people they serve. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the criticality of the services agencies provide and the missions they set out to achieve. Join a panel of leaders from Slack, Salesforce, and Box as they discuss technology’s role in delivering modern, citizen-centric services and improving the productivity and work experience of the people who work tirelessly to serve their constituents.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.