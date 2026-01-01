A cellphone and gears representing engineering
Webinar

How the right technology accelerates mission success in the public sector

Join a panel of industry experts to learn more about technology’s role in modernizing public sector service delivery to improve citizen outcomes

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • ビジネスの意思決定者
  • テクノロジー担当者

Government agencies are managing radical changes in where and how they work to meet the needs of the people they serve. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the criticality of the services agencies provide and the missions they set out to achieve. Join a panel of leaders from Slack, Salesforce, and Box as they discuss technology’s role in delivering modern, citizen-centric services and improving the productivity and work experience of the people who work tirelessly to serve their constituents.

      

注目のスピーカー :

SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerSean Storer
SlackHead of Public Sector, North AmericaMark Whittington
BoxManaging Director, Global & US State Local GovernmentMurtaza Masood
SalesforceVice President, Public SectorSam Shankar

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る