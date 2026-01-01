How the right technology accelerates mission success in the public sector

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
- Technology professionals
Government agencies are managing radical changes in where and how they work to meet the needs of the people they serve. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the criticality of the services agencies provide and the missions they set out to achieve. Join a panel of leaders from Slack, Salesforce, and Box as they discuss technology’s role in delivering modern, citizen-centric services and improving the productivity and work experience of the people who work tirelessly to serve their constituents.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerSean Storer
SlackHead of Public Sector, North AmericaMark Whittington
BoxManaging Director, Global & US State Local GovernmentMurtaza Masood
SalesforceVice President, Public SectorSam Shankar
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！