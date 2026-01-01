How the right technology accelerates mission success in the public sector

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Government agencies are managing radical changes in where and how they work to meet the needs of the people they serve. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the criticality of the services agencies provide and the missions they set out to achieve. Join a panel of leaders from Slack, Salesforce, and Box as they discuss technology’s role in delivering modern, citizen-centric services and improving the productivity and work experience of the people who work tirelessly to serve their constituents.

你將學習到： Best practices and examples of public sector orgs adopting technology to better serve stakeholders

The importance of internal and external collaboration across the agency, partner and citizen ecosystem

Current and future challenges for the public sector and steps that can be taken to better prepare

專題講者：