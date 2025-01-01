How the right technology accelerates mission success in the public sector

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Business decision makers
- Technology professionals
Government agencies are managing radical changes in where and how they work to meet the needs of the people they serve. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the criticality of the services agencies provide and the missions they set out to achieve. Join a panel of leaders from Slack, Salesforce, and Box as they discuss technology’s role in delivering modern, citizen-centric services and improving the productivity and work experience of the people who work tirelessly to serve their constituents.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerSean Storer
SlackHead of Public Sector, North AmericaMark Whittington
BoxManaging Director, Global & US State Local GovernmentMurtaza Masood
SalesforceVice President, Public SectorSam Shankar
