Building modular Slack apps: Integrating generative AI

In this webinar, we'll explore more intermediate concepts in modular app development with generative AI use cases.

Join us as we explore the future of productivity powered by intelligent automation in Slack. In this webinar, you’ll learn how to integrate generative AI into modular Slack apps using the next generation platform.

We’ll dive into real-world use cases for AI-powered automation and show you how to extend custom functions to Workflow Builder, empowering Slack users to customize their own AI-powered workflows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. You’ll walk away with practical best practices for integrating generative AI into Slack and making your team’s work more efficient and productive.

Note: This webinar is covering intermediate topics. If you are a beginner, we recommend watching the on-demand 101 webinar before attending.

Featured speakers:

Jeremiah PeoplesSenior Developer Advocate, Slack
Maria Jose HernandezDeveloper Advocate, Slack
Sandra Illi VillarrealSenior Developer Advocate, Slack

