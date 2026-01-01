Building modular Slack apps: Integrating generative AI

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
Join us as we explore the future of productivity powered by intelligent automation in Slack. In this webinar, you’ll learn how to integrate generative AI into modular Slack apps using the next generation platform.
We’ll dive into real-world use cases for AI-powered automation and show you how to extend custom functions to Workflow Builder, empowering Slack users to customize their own AI-powered workflows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. You’ll walk away with practical best practices for integrating generative AI into Slack and making your team’s work more efficient and productive.
Note: This webinar is covering intermediate topics. If you are a beginner, we recommend watching the on-demand 101 webinar before attending.
專題講者：
