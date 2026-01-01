Building modular Slack apps: Integrating generative AI

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 개발자
Join us as we explore the future of productivity powered by intelligent automation in Slack. In this webinar, you’ll learn how to integrate generative AI into modular Slack apps using the next generation platform.
We’ll dive into real-world use cases for AI-powered automation and show you how to extend custom functions to Workflow Builder, empowering Slack users to customize their own AI-powered workflows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. You’ll walk away with practical best practices for integrating generative AI into Slack and making your team’s work more efficient and productive.
Note: This webinar is covering intermediate topics. If you are a beginner, we recommend watching the on-demand 101 webinar before attending.
주요 발표자:
