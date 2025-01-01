Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way

This webinar is best for:

Are you constantly inundated with repetitive requests, distracted by never-ending notifications, bouncing between different tools? Take back control by customizing Slack to reflect the way you want to work. In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees.

Learn how they harness the power of their workspace to bring together the right teammates, tools, and information to move work forward in style. Whether you’re receiving notifications, responding to approvals, or bonding with your teammates, get an inside look at how to unlock greater speed, efficiency, and connectedness.

Things you’ll learn: How Slack employees use Slack

Ways to customize your workspace

Tools to automate the work of work

Tips and tricks for integrating your other tools

Featured speakers: