Handing touching different control buttons to show doing your own work
Webinar

Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way

In this session, you'll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees

50 Min.

Dieses Webinar ist geeignet für:

  • Entwicklerinnen und Entwickler
  • Inhaberinnen/Inhaber und Administratorinnen/Administratoren
  • Slack-Benutzerinnen und -Benutzer

Are you constantly inundated with repetitive requests, distracted by never-ending notifications, bouncing between different tools? Take back control by customizing Slack to reflect the way you want to work. In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees.

Learn how they harness the power of their workspace to bring together the right teammates, tools, and information to move work forward in style. Whether you’re receiving notifications, responding to approvals, or bonding with your teammates, get an inside look at how to unlock greater speed, efficiency, and connectedness.

Rednerinnen und Redner:

Melissa GrecoSr. Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Jammie MountzSr. Frontend Engineer, Slack
Mark PikeLegal for Product, Slack
Alisa Valencia GowingGroup Manager of Social Media, Slack

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