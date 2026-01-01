Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 개발자
- 소유자 및 관리자
- Slack 사용자
Are you constantly inundated with repetitive requests, distracted by never-ending notifications, bouncing between different tools? Take back control by customizing Slack to reflect the way you want to work. In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees.
Learn how they harness the power of their workspace to bring together the right teammates, tools, and information to move work forward in style. Whether you’re receiving notifications, responding to approvals, or bonding with your teammates, get an inside look at how to unlock greater speed, efficiency, and connectedness.
주요 발표자:
