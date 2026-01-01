Handing touching different control buttons to show doing your own work
Webinar

Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way

In this session, you'll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees

50 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Developers
  • Owners and admins
  • Slack users

Are you constantly inundated with repetitive requests, distracted by never-ending notifications, bouncing between different tools? Take back control by customizing Slack to reflect the way you want to work. In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees.

Learn how they harness the power of their workspace to bring together the right teammates, tools, and information to move work forward in style. Whether you’re receiving notifications, responding to approvals, or bonding with your teammates, get an inside look at how to unlock greater speed, efficiency, and connectedness.

專題講者：

SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerMelissa Greco
SlackSr. Frontend EngineerJammie Mountz
SlackLegal for ProductMark Pike
SlackGroup Manager of Social MediaAlisa Valencia Gowing

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

Related Events