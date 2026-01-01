When you add Google Sheets steps to workflows that you create in Workflow Builder, you can easily send data from your workflows into a spreadsheet, or pull data from Google Sheets into Slack.

Note: Slack can only add workflow data to an empty row in your spreadsheet. If your spreadsheet contains pre-formatted cells or drop-down menus, the workflow data will appear in the empty row immediately below the last formatted cell.

Add a Google Sheets step to a workflow

Create or open a workflow in Workflow Builder, then search for or select the Google Sheets Add a spreadsheet row step from the step library.

Note: If you can’t see the option to add or request a Google Sheets step in Workflow Builder, find an owner or admin to ask for help.



Connect your Google account

When you add a Google Sheets step for the first time, you’ll need to connect your Google account:

Select the step that you’d like to add. Click Connect. Select an account, then follow the prompts. Click on Continue. Return to Workflow Builder to continue editing your step.



Decide which Google account people will use

Anyone who starts your workflow will need to connect with Google in order for your steps to work properly. By default, steps will use your account, but you can choose to have people use their own accounts instead.



Finish setting up your step

Open the Spreadsheet drop-down menu to choose a spreadsheet. Open the Sheet drop-down menu to select a specific sheet. Follow the prompts to configure your step. Click on Save.

Note: It’s not currently possible to adjust the time zone for your spreadsheet. Dates and times added to your spreadsheet will use the UTC+0 time zone.



Change your Google account

You can only connect one Google account to Slack at a time. If you need to access a spreadsheet that’s saved to a different Google account, you can change which one is connected.

Open a workflow with a Google Sheets step. Add a new Sheets step, or select one that you’ve already added. Next to your account information, click Change. Click Change Account, then select another account. Follow the prompts, then click Continue to return to Workflow Builder.