Kontakt Impressum

Service Provider (within the meaning of § 5 TMG):
Slack Technologies Limited
Salesforce Tower
60 R801, North Dock
Dublin
Ireland
Authorized representatives:
David Dempsey, Elaine Nerney
Registration number: 558379
Slack Limited Ireland is a company incorporated under Irish law and registered in Ireland by the Irish Companies Registration Office.
VAT ID No.: IE3336483DH
Contact and Support:
For all privacy-related topics: privacy@slack.com
For all other topics: feedback@slack.com
For quick electronic contact we recommend our: electronic contact form
Data protection:
Your privacy is very important to us. Slack's privacy policy can be viewed here.