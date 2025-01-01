Last updated: 25th April 2023

The Main Services Agreement and the Slack Supplemental Terms (together, the ‘Slack Terms’) describe your rights and responsibilities when using our online workplace productivity tools and platform (the ‘Services’).

If you are ‘Customer’, the Slack Terms govern your access to and use of our Services. If you are being invited to a workspace set up by Customer, the User Terms of Service (the ‘User Terms’) govern your access to and use of the Services.

Please read the Slack Terms carefully because they are a binding agreement between you and us. The Main Services Agreement is available at the following Salesforce link, as Slack is a Salesforce company:

Main Services Agreement

Here’s a link to the Slack Supplemental Terms:

Slack Supplemental Terms

Links to other helpful resources are below, which offer clarifications on Slack’s product functionality, policies and practices.

Additional resources