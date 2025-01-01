Slack Partner Programme terms and conditions

Slack Partners

Thank you for your interest in becoming an official Slack partner. Although submitting your information and beginning a conversation with Slack is an exciting first step, it’s important to note that submitting your information and further exploring partnership opportunities with Slack’s team alone does not mean that you are an official Slack partner. Please review these Slack partner Terms & Conditions carefully. This Agreement governs your communications with Slack in exploring a potential relationship with Slack as a Slack partner. For more information on Slack’s work with partners, please refer to our partner page.

Slack partner Terms & Conditions

These Slack partner Terms & Conditions (the ‘Agreement’) govern your participation as a Slack partner (if applicable) and is the governing agreement between the applicable Slack contracting entity (‘Slack’) and you or the entity that you represent (‘you’, ‘You’ or ‘Slack partner’). This Agreement takes effect upon your submission to become a Slack platform partner (the ‘Effective Date’). You represent to us that you are lawfully able to enter into contracts, and if you are entering into this Agreement on behalf of an entity, such as the company for which you work, you represent to us that you have legal authority to bind that entity.

Confidential information

In connection with the Programme, the parties may wish to disclose to each other Confidential Information (as defined herein) related to or in furtherance of the Programme (the “Purpose”).

Confidential Information. “Confidential Information” means all confidential information received by a party or any of its Affiliates (as the “Receiving Party”) from the other party or any of its Affiliates (as the “Disclosing Party”) relating to the Disclosing Party’s business (including, without limitation, computer programs, technical drawings, algorithms, know-how, formulas, processes, ideas, inventions (whether patentable or not), schematics and other technical, business, financial, customer and product development plans, forecasts, strategies and information). Notwithstanding the foregoing, in order to be considered “Confidential Information” belonging to the Disclosing Party under this Agreement, such information must be either (1) disclosed in tangible form and be conspicuously marked “Confidential”, “Proprietary” or the like; (2) disclosed in non-tangible form and identified as confidential at the time of disclosure; or (3) information, the nature of which and the manner of disclosure, are such that a reasonable person would understand it to be confidential. The nature and existence of this Agreement, and any potential business relationship between the parties, shall also be considered Confidential Information belonging to both parties. “Affiliate” means any entity that directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by or is under common control with the subject entity. “Control” (as used in the preceding sentence) means direct or indirect ownership or control of more than 50% of the voting interests of the subject entity. Confidential Information does not include information that: (i) is at the time of disclosure or later becomes generally known to the public through no fault of the Receiving Party or any of its Affiliates, agents, consultants or employees; (ii) is or becomes available to the Receiving Party on a non-confidential basis from a source which, to the knowledge of the Receiving Party, is entitled to disclose it to the Receiving Party; or (iii) is at any time verifiably developed independently by the Receiving Party. If, regarding information under (ii), the Receiving Party becomes aware at any time that the source was not entitled to disclose the information, then such information shall be deemed Confidential Information from that time onwards. Slack Proprietary Elements. Notwithstanding the anything to the contrary, to the extent that Slack discloses or makes available to you features or functions of the ‘Slack’ software-as-a-service communication platform that are not publicly available including, without limitation, non-public or pre-release tools, products, environments or APIs and any associated documentation (‘Slack Proprietary Elements’), such Slack Proprietary Elements, and any and all data or information contained therein, shall constitute Confidential Information belonging exclusively to Slack, and the confidentiality terms of this Agreement shall continue to apply to the Slack Proprietary Elements unless and until the Slack Proprietary Elements become generally available to the public without restriction through no fault of you or any of your Affiliates, agents, consultants or employees. Feedback. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, you may provide suggestions, comments or feedback (‘Feedback’) to Slack regarding products and services made available by you or Slack. Any such Feedback will be provided voluntarily, and Slack may use and commercially exploit any and all rights in the Feedback for any purpose without obligation or compensation to you, both during and after the term of this Agreement. Feedback will not be deemed to be your Confidential Information. Non-use and non-disclosure obligations. The Receiving Party agrees (i) to hold the Disclosing Party’s Confidential Information in confidence and take reasonable precautions to protect such Confidential Information (including, without limitation, all precautions the Receiving Party employs with respect to its own confidential materials); (ii) not to divulge any such Confidential Information or any information derived therefrom to any third party except to those who have a need to know such information in connection with the Purpose and who have previously been bound by confidentiality obligations no less stringent than those of this Agreement; (iii) not to use Confidential Information whatsoever at any time except as needed in connection with the Purpose; (iv) not to copy or reverse engineer any such Confidential Information; and (v) not to export or re-export (within the meaning of US or other applicable export control laws or regulations) any such Confidential Information or product thereof. The Receiving Party shall be responsible for the acts and omissions of any third party to which it discloses Confidential Information under subsection (ii) herein. Compelled disclosure. If the Receiving Party is compelled by law to disclose Confidential Information of the Disclosing Party, it shall provide the Disclosing Party with prior notice of such compelled disclosure (to the extent legally permitted) and reasonable assistance, at the Disclosing Party’s cost, if the Disclosing Party wishes to contest the disclosure. The Receiving Party shall use commercially reasonable efforts to limit disclosure and to obtain confidential treatment or a protective order and allows the Disclosing Party to participate in the proceeding. Ownership of confidential information and other materials. As between the Disclosing Party and the Receiving Party, the Disclosing Party shall be the sole and exclusive owner of all of its Confidential Information, whether created by the Disclosing Party, the Receiving Party or any third party, and no licence or other rights to the Confidential Information are granted or implied hereby. All tangible materials furnished to one party by the other shall remain the property of the party furnishing such materials and shall be returned to that party promptly upon its reasonable request, together with any copies thereof. No licence under any patent or other intellectual property right is granted or conveyed hereby or by any disclosure of confidential information made hereunder. No warranty. ALL CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR OTHERWISE, REGARDING ITS ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS. Return or destruction of confidential information. Immediately upon a request by the Disclosing Party at any time, the Receiving Party will destroy or turn over to the Disclosing Party all Confidential Information belonging to the Disclosing Party and all documents or media containing any such Confidential Information and any and all copies or extracts thereof. The Receiving Party understands that nothing herein (i) requires the disclosure of any Confidential Information of the Disclosing Party or (ii) requires the Disclosing Party to proceed with any transaction or relationship. Injunctive relief. The Receiving Party acknowledges and agrees that, due to the unique nature of the Disclosing Party’s Confidential Information, there may be no adequate remedy at law for any breach of its obligations hereunder, where said breach may result in irreparable harm to the Disclosing Party; therefore, upon any such breach or any threat thereof, the Disclosing Party shall be entitled to seek appropriate equitable relief, without the requirement of posting a bond, in addition to whatever remedies it might have at law. Term of protection. The confidentiality obligations hereunder apply only to disclosures made during the Term and shall survive for three (3) years from the date of disclosure.

Term and termination

This Agreement will commence on the Effective Date and will remain in effect until terminated (the ‘Term’). Either party may terminate this Agreement at any time for convenience by giving the other party 30 days’ written notice of such termination. Slack may also terminate this Agreement immediately if you breach this Agreement.

Limitation of liability

EXCEPT IN CONNECTION WITH A PARTY’S GROSS NEGLIGENCE OR WILFUL MISCONDUCT, IN NO EVENT WILL YOUR OR SLACK’S AGGREGATE LIABILITY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT (WHETHER IN CONTRACT OR TORT OR UNDER ANY OTHER THEORY OF LIABILITY) EXCEED TEN THOUSAND US DOLLARS ($10,000).

EXCEPT IN CONNECTION WITH A PARTY’S GROSS NEGLIGENCE OR WILFUL MISCONDUCT, IN NO EVENT WILL EITHER PARTY HAVE ANY LIABILITY TO THE OTHER PARTY OR TO ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY LOST PROFITS OR REVENUES OR FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, COVER OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, HOWEVER CAUSED, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT OR UNDER ANY OTHER THEORY OF LIABILITY AND WHETHER OR NOT THE PARTY HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. THE FOREGOING DISCLAIMER WILL NOT APPLY TO THE EXTENT PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

In the event this Agreement is governed by the laws of Ireland, ‘Gross Negligence’ shall be defined as an extreme degree of negligence where whatever duty of care may be involved has not been met by a significant margin together with heedlessness or indifference to, or reckless and wilful disregard of, the consequences of the conduct.

Miscellaneous