Slack Community Forum terms of service

Effective date: 1st Sep 2021

Slack Community Forum is a space to interact with one another and share knowledge, information and experiences from using Slack. The following user terms apply to all who use Slack Community Forum. ‘We’, ‘our’ and ‘us’ refer to the applicable Slack entity. ‘You’ and ‘your’ refer to you, the individual user and participant in Slack Community Forum.

Community Forum rules of engagement

All use of Slack Community Forum is subject to these terms, the privacy policy and the developer community code of conduct. By registering for Slack Community Forum, you agree to comply with all applicable Slack policies. In addition, users of Slack Community Forum must monitor and control all activity conducted through your Slack Community Forum account and exercise all reasonable efforts to keep all passwords and login information for Slack Community Forum confidential.

Slack Community Forum users must never:

upload to or link from Slack Community Forum any harmful or malicious technology, including malware, that unlawfully accesses information owned by Slack or any third party.

post content that violates applicable laws and governmental regulations, including, but not limited to, all intellectual property, data, privacy and export control laws, and regulations promulgated by any government agencies, including any rules of any national and other securities exchanges.

allow another person to post from their account or on their behalf.

post content that is abusive, offensive, vulgar, obscene, hateful, racist or bigoted, threatening, libellous, defamatory or fraudulent.

dox another person, or post content that includes another person’s private or personal information, including but not limited to community forum profile information, images, personal phone numbers, email addresses, addresses and National Insurance numbers.

post content to which the user does not have the required rights under law and under contractual and fiduciary relationships (such as proprietary and confidential information learned or disclosed as part of employment relationships or under non-disclosure agreements).

post spam or advertisements.

impersonate any person or entity, or falsely state or otherwise misrepresent an affiliation with a person, organisation or entity of Slack.

interfere with or disrupt the operation or integrity of Slack Community Forum or any information, data, content or other materials available on or through Slack Community Forum.

access Slack Community Forum in order to build a similar or competitive product or service or copy any ideas, features, functions or graphics of Slack Community Forum.

authorise, permit, enable, induce or encourage any third party to do any of the above.

do anything to violate the spirit of these terms.

Promptly notify us if you become aware of or reasonably suspect any illegal or unauthorised activity or a security breach involving your account, including any loss, theft or unauthorised disclosure or use of a username, password or account.

User submissions, member-generated content and profile information

As a user of Slack Community Forum, you may have the ability to make information, data, graphics, sounds, videos, messages, profiles and other materials and content, each a ’submission,’ available through Slack Community Forum. Submissions include but are not limited to all comments, suggestions, advice,and ideas, including those made or given on an existing or potential Slack product or feature. All submissions are subject to the same licensing provisions contained herein.

Users are solely responsible for all Submissions to Slack Community Forum. Slack has no control over users’ Submissions, and we do not endorse any user Submissions. Additionally, Slack does not make any promises about the reliability of any source or the accuracy, safety or intellectual property rights of any Submissions. By posting a Submission, you represent and warrant to either own or have all the intellectual property rights necessary to upload or share all content contained within any such Submission and that the Submission does not infringe on the intellectual property rights of others.

Licences

When you submit content to Slack Community Forum, you do not lose ownership of your Submission. Rather, with each Submission, you grant Slack an unlimited, irrevocable, perpetual and royalty-free licence to access, use, reproduce, display, prepare derivative works of, sublicense, perform and distribute any Submission content, feedback, suggestions or ideas for any purpose without any obligation or compensation to you.

If you make available through Slack Community Forum ideas and suggestions on Slack products or services, you acknowledge and agree that posting any such Submission does not make you an inventor of any invention that may arise during any development of any Slack product or service, including those that may incorporate or are related to user contributions to Slack Community Forum. If, despite the foregoing, you retain any right, title or interest in any invention, you agree to assign to Slack all right, title and interest in and to any such invention, effective upon the invention’s conception, creation or development. To the extent that you retain any right to or interest in any invention after all permissible assignment, you waive all claims with respect to such rights or interests against Slack and its affiliates, and any user of any Slack product or service. In addition, you grant Slack an unlimited, irrevocable, perpetual and royalty-free licence to access, use, reproduce, display, prepare derivatives works of, sublicense, perform, distribute, modify, make, sell, offer to sell, import, analyse and exploit all or any portion of any such invention. You waive and quitclaim to Slack any claim for infringement, misappropriation or other violation of any invention or intellectual property rights assigned or licensed under these terms.

Moderation

Slack Community Forum is intended to be a place for users of Slack products and services to connect, communicate and share information, experiences, tips and thoughts on Slack products and services. To ensure and foster a positive environment, Slack may designate Slack employees to act as moderators/administrators for Slack Community Forum (‘Community Moderators’). Slack reserves the discretion to remove and alter any user Submission to Slack Community Forum at any time, with or without notice, for violation of these terms, the Community Forum guidelines, the acceptable use policy, the privacy policy or the developer community code of conduct; for otherwise being deemed inappropriate and/or unlawful; or for any other reason. Slack has the discretion to block users who violate these terms or the Community Forum guidelines from posting and/or to terminate the user’s Slack Community Forum account.

Intellectual property rights and DMCA policy

We take the intellectual property rights of others seriously and require that our Slack Community Forum users do the same. If you own a copyright or have authority to act on behalf of a copyright owner and want to report a claim that a third party is infringing that material on or through Slack Community Forum, please follow the procedures outlined in our DMCA policy, available at https://slack.com/dmca-policy.

Disclaimer of warranties

SLACK COMMUNITY FORUM AND ALL RELATED COMPONENTS AND INFORMATION ARE PROVIDED ON AN ‘AS IS’ AND ‘AS AVAILABLE’ BASIS WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, AND SLACK EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, TITLE, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. THE CUSTOMER ACKNOWLEDGES THAT SLACK DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE SERVICES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE OR ERROR-FREE.

Limitation of liability

NEITHER SLACK, NOR ANY OF ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, LICENSORS, OR AFFILIATES SHALL BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN SLACK COMMUNITY FORUM, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST REVENUE, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF PROFITS, GOODWILL, USE, DATA OR OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES HOWEVER CAUSED, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT OR UNDER ANY OTHER THEORY OF LIABILITY, AND WHETHER OR NOT THE PARTY HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

Indemnification

You will defend and indemnify Slack and its affiliates, and their respective officers, directors, employees and contractors, from and against any claim by a third party arising from or related to: (a) your use or attempted use of Slack Community Forum in violation of these terms, (b) your violation of any law or the rights of any third party, or (c) any Submissions that you post to Slack Community Forum, including without limitation any claim of infringement, misappropriation or violation of any intellectual property, privacy or other rights.

Modifications

As our business evolves, we may change these terms, the acceptable use policy and other policies relating to Slack Community Forum. Any material revisions to these terms will become effective on the date that we publish the change. If you use the Services after the effective date of any changes, that use will constitute your acceptance of the revised terms and conditions.

Severability

These terms will be enforced to the fullest extent permitted under applicable law. If any provision of the terms is held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be contrary to law, the provision will be modified by the court and interpreted so as best to accomplish the objectives of the original provision to the fullest extent permitted by law, and the remaining provisions of these terms will remain in effect.

Governing law; venue

These terms constitute a binding agreement, and failure to comply with these terms may result in legal action. This agreement, and any disputes arising out of or related hereto, shall be governed exclusively by the internal laws of the State of California, without regard to its conflicts with the laws or rules of the United Nations Convention on the International Sale of Goods. The state and federal courts located in San Francisco County, California, USA, shall have exclusive jurisdiction to adjudicate any dispute arising out of or relating to this agreement.