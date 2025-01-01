Slack affiliates

The following is a list of Slack’s corporate affiliates. As our business evolves, the list may change, so check this page for updates.

Entity nameEntity country
Slack Australia Pty LimitedAustralia
Slack Canada LimitedCanada
Slack France (SAS)France
Slack Technologies GmbHGermany
Slack Technologies India, LLPIndia
Slack Technologies LimitedIreland
Slack Netherlands B.V.Netherlands
Slack Singapore Pte. Ltd.Singapore
Slack Technologies Korea, LLCSouth Korea
Slack Sweden ABSweden
Slack UK LimitedUK
Slack Technologies, LLCUnited States

The following is a list of Salesforce corporate affiliates. As Salesforce’s business evolves, the list may change, so check this page for updates.

Entity nameEntity country
Salesforce Argentina S.R.L.Argentina
SFDC Australia Pty Ltd.Australia
SFDC Austria GmbHAustria
Salesforce Tecnologia, Ltda.Brazil
salesforce.com Canada CorporationCanada
salesforce.com France S.A.S.France
Salesforce.org Germany GmbHGermany
salesforce.com Hong Kong LimitedHong Kong
salesforce.com India Private LimitedIndia
SFDC Ireland LimitedIreland
salesforce.com Israel Ltd.Israel
salesforce.com Italy S.r.l.Italy
Salesforce Japan Co., Ltd.Japan
salesforce.com Singapore Pte. Ltd.Singapore
Salesforce.com Korea LimitedSouth Korea
salesforce Systems Spain, S.L.Spain
SFDC Sweden ABSweden
salesforce.com sarlSwitzerland
Salesforce.com (Thailand) Co., Ltd.Thailand
SFDC Netherlands B.V.The Netherlands
Salesforce UK LimitedUnited Kingdom
Salesforce.org EMEA LimitedUnited Kingdom
Quip, LLCUnited States
Salesforce, Inc.United States
Salesforce.orgUnited States