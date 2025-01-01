Slack affiliates
The following is a list of Slack’s corporate affiliates. As our business evolves, the list may change, so check this page for updates.
|Entity name
|Entity country
|Slack Australia Pty Limited
|Australia
|Slack Canada Limited
|Canada
|Slack France (SAS)
|France
|Slack Technologies GmbH
|Germany
|Slack Technologies India, LLP
|India
|Slack Technologies Limited
|Ireland
|Slack Netherlands B.V.
|Netherlands
|Slack Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|Slack Technologies Korea, LLC
|South Korea
|Slack Sweden AB
|Sweden
|Slack UK Limited
|UK
|Slack Technologies, LLC
|United States
The following is a list of Salesforce corporate affiliates. As Salesforce’s business evolves, the list may change, so check this page for updates.
|Entity name
|Entity country
|Salesforce Argentina S.R.L.
|Argentina
|SFDC Australia Pty Ltd.
|Australia
|SFDC Austria GmbH
|Austria
|Salesforce Tecnologia, Ltda.
|Brazil
|salesforce.com Canada Corporation
|Canada
|salesforce.com France S.A.S.
|France
|Salesforce.org Germany GmbH
|Germany
|salesforce.com Hong Kong Limited
|Hong Kong
|salesforce.com India Private Limited
|India
|SFDC Ireland Limited
|Ireland
|salesforce.com Israel Ltd.
|Israel
|salesforce.com Italy S.r.l.
|Italy
|Salesforce Japan Co., Ltd.
|Japan
|salesforce.com Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|Salesforce.com Korea Limited
|South Korea
|salesforce Systems Spain, S.L.
|Spain
|SFDC Sweden AB
|Sweden
|salesforce.com sarl
|Switzerland
|Salesforce.com (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
|Thailand
|SFDC Netherlands B.V.
|The Netherlands
|Salesforce UK Limited
|United Kingdom
|Salesforce.org EMEA Limited
|United Kingdom
|Quip, LLC
|United States
|Salesforce, Inc.
|United States
|Salesforce.org
|United States