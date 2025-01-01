Kontakt Impressum

Impressum

Service Provider (within the meaning of § 5 TMG):

Slack Technologies Limited
Salesforce Tower
60 R801, North Dock
Dublin
Ireland

Authorized representatives:
David Dempsey, Elaine Nerney

Registration number: 558379

Slack Limited Ireland is a company incorporated under Irish law and registered in Ireland by the Irish Companies Registration Office.

VAT ID No.: IE3336483DH

Contact and Support:

For all privacy-related topics: privacy@slack.com
For all other topics: feedback@slack.com
For quick electronic contact we recommend our: electronic contact form

Data protection:

Your privacy is very important to us. Slack's privacy policy can be viewed here.

Slack Terms of Use:

Slack Terms of Use for Customers
Terms of Use for Users