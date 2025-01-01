Complete guide to launching Salesforce channels

New to Slack? If your organization is just getting started, check out our guide to launching Slack.

What are Salesforce channels?

Salesforce channels are Slack channels connected to Salesforce records – like Accounts and Opportunities – that unify real-time team conversations with structured customer data. Available in both Slack and Salesforce, these channels help teams collaborate more effectively, make faster decisions, and drive customer success and revenue growth. 👉 Learn more in our blog post.

Whether you’re closing deals, managing orders, or resolving cases – Salesforce channels help your team move faster and stay aligned.

Launch overview

This resource walks you through the four key phases of launching Salesforce channels – from planning to adoption:

Align & Define Design & Implement Onboard & Enable Feedback & Value Measurement

Each phase includes dedicated phase owners responsible for driving key outcomes. Use the table below to identify which individuals or teams in your organization are best suited for each role.

Role Responsibilities Executive Sponsor

(CRO, Sales Leader) Champion the initiative, advocate for adoption Core Project Team

(Sales Ops, Enablement, Comms) Lead discovery, process design, and communications Admins & Technical Stakeholders (Salesforce & Slack Admins) Own configuration, troubleshooting, and setup End Users

(Sales, CX, Cross-functional Teams) Use Salesforce channels in daily workflows, provide feedback

Phase 1: Align & Define

This foundational phase is focused on aligning stakeholders and defining a clear vision and strategy for launching Salesforce channels. You’ll identify key goals, assess current sales workflows, and determine where Salesforce channels can deliver the greatest impact. By the end of this phase, you’ll know exactly who needs to be involved and where to focus your efforts.

Key outcomes

Confirm an executive sponsor and align with sales leadership on the value proposition of Salesforce channels

Conduct discovery sessions with sales leaders to understand current workflows and the desired future-state seller experience

Define key personas and associated use cases

Audit existing Slack channels (e.g., Account or Opportunity channels) for potential conversion to Salesforce channels

Phase owners

Executive Sponsor

Core Project Team

Resources

📌 Pro Tip Create a dedicated Slack channel (e.g., #proj-launch-salesforce-channels) and use Slack lists to track owners, tasks, and deadlines.

Phase 2: Design & Implement

With your foundation in place, this phase is about turning strategy into action. You’ll design the structure of your Salesforce channels, configure the necessary setup in both Salesforce and Slack, and establish governance to support long-term scalability and adoption. This is where your vision begins to take shape.

Key outcomes

Design Salesforce channels tied to relevant objects and record layouts

Configure Sales Cloud to enable channel creation

Document governance standards for channel management and user provisioning

Set up new Salesforce channels in Slack

Define both quantitative and qualitative success metrics

Phase owners

Core Project Team

Admins & Technical Stakeholders

Resources

⚡ Need more help? Slack Professional Services offers strategic guidance and hands-on support to accelerate your Salesforce channels implementation. If you work with a Slack Account Executive, reach out to them to learn more about available offerings.

Phase 3: Onboard & Enable

In this phase, the focus shifts to user readiness and a smooth rollout. You’ll equip teams with the right training, clearly communicate what’s changing, and establish feedback channels to capture early insights. The goal is to drive confident adoption and uncover opportunities for continuous improvement.

Key outcomes

Define a user enablement strategy

Develop supporting training and onboarding materials

Communicate changes to end users and provide access to key resources

Establish mechanisms for capturing user feedback

Phase owners

Sales Enablement Partners / Comms Team

Executive Sponsor

Resources

Phase 4: Feedback & Value Measurement

After launch, it’s essential to close the loop. This phase focuses on capturing user feedback, monitoring adoption, and measuring success against the metrics defined in Phase 2. Teams should establish a lightweight feedback process and regularly connect with the core project team to assess engagement and identify opportunities for optimization.

Key outcomes

Gather qualitative feedback from end users and key stakeholders (e.g., surveys, focus groups, or interviews)

Review feedback and adoption metrics against the success criteria defined prior to launch

Identify opportunities to optimize usage and expand adoption over time

Phase owners

Core Project Team

Executive Sponsor