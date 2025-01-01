Get the most out of your existing tech stack

How do you know that your tech stack is actually being used?

If you’re an IT leader, you’ve probably spent some uncomfortable hours wondering if the tools that you’ve invested in are the right ones for your teams. It’s a stressful situation to find yourself in, but it could be worse.

What if you’ve invested in the right tools but your employees just aren’t using them?

Here’s what it boils down to: no matter what goal you’re trying to achieve with the help of technology (greater productivity or faster time-to-market, for instance), you’ll only succeed if your people can get the most out of the tools that you give them as they collaborate to achieve these business goals.

Today, collaboration combines many elements. It’s about bringing your employees together so they can communicate and share files easily. It’s about creating a central knowledge repository so that teams can quickly find what they need, instead of trawling through email inboxes.

And it’s about another really key thing: the collaboration hub as an integration layer where all your employees’ most important work tools and software come together in one place, where work gets done.

That’s what this guide is all about: the power of a new layer in the technology stack that brings together people, data and applications.