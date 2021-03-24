Innovation for a new moment

In March of last year – amid the confusion and chaos of a newly declared pandemic – knowledge workers picked up their tools and ways of working and moved from the office to the home. We had no idea of the challenges that were in store, personally and professionally.

At the time, I thought we would be working from home for a few weeks. I was focused on sustaining our team’s well-being and productivity – especially the kind of collaborative, messy and creative work required for product development. But by the end of April, I knew that this was going to be our new normal.

Looking back, I’m impressed at how quickly our team adapted. We faced the same problems everyone was facing, and we began adjusting – made easier because we were already all-in on Slack. While many industries were painfully impacted, others have had the opportunity to adapt and accelerate their progress: According to our remote employee experience index, knowledge workers’ productivity has increased over the past year. They even better managed work-related stress, were more satisfied with their working arrangements and felt that they had a better work-life balance. As a result, more than eight in ten knowledge workers do not want to return to the office full-time. The future of work is clear: it must be hybrid and asynchronous.

‘A year into the global pandemic, there is near universal agreement that flexible working models – accommodating different locations and schedules – have proven to be better and more productive than most would have imagined possible.’ Future Forum Slack Read more

83% want a combination of office and remote work, or full-time remote

We have all felt that one of the biggest challenges with distributed and flexible work has been a loss of belonging and connection to our colleagues.

Endless video meetings, rigid schedules, fewer opportunities to connect with colleagues and diminished time for focused work have been a big part of the problem. I find myself more drained and exhausted at the end of each day.

Slack has helped many companies transition to remote work, but employees need greater flexibility in when and how they communicate. They need tools for greater engagement with colleagues inside their organisation and partners outside the ‘walls’ of their organisation.

At Slack, we realised that we needed to stop trying to replicate the way that we worked in the office and instead build tools to enable new ways of working.

Encouraging serendipity with lightweight audio

Last year, we began prototyping and experimenting with a more ad hoc, spontaneous, audio-first way of communicating. We quickly piloted with customers to see if we could reimagine impromptu hallway conversations – where a few people chatting could lead to a team discussion and help unblock an idea. It took off at Slack and now, too, with our customers piloting it.

We believe that this will lead to better work, bring more of a human touch to our office connections and help teams spark innovation.

‘It’s much easier than spinning up a meeting, and much more lightweight!’ Lukas Indre ‎IT administrator, Upstart

Replacing meetings with asynchronous video

If ad hoc audio communication is the hallway chat of this new future, then we need a replacement for meetings that don’t need to be scheduled and on video. We need to reduce team fatigue while improving belonging. To help with this, we are piloting ways to shift meetings toward an asynchronous video experience that feels native in Slack. It allows us to express nuance and enthusiasm, without a meeting.

We’ll replace countless person hours per year of unnecessary meetings with rich video-based discussions that can be shared across time zones. They will be more inclusive of those with different communication styles and create an accessible video archive. It’s the flexibility that globally distributed teams will need for the hybrid remote future.

At Slack, we are using asynchronous video to educate our sales teams on upcoming releases. Instead of inviting product managers to attend four different live sessions with sales reps globally and repeat the content, we can accept questions as messages or videos in the same thread. Everyone can see the answer.

Collaborating across companies with Slack Connect

Deepening engagement with colleagues inside our organisation is a part of the solution. But none of us work in a bubble – we need to connect the entirety of our working lives. We launched Slack Connect last year and saw incredible growth during the pandemic because our customers and their customers, partners and vendors thought that it was such a valuable tool. It brought the same secure, productive collaboration of Slack to all relationships.

Over 74,000 paid customers are using Slack Connect, up from over 64,000 at the end of last quarter.

On my team, we use it for gathering customer feedback on new releases and features that we’re piloting. By communicating directly with external partners the same way that we communicate internally, we can move faster, create a better product and deepen our relationships with our customers.

Over 660,000 connected endpoints on Slack Connect, up 245% year-over-year.

Businesses that use Slack Connect:

4x faster close in deals for a sales team

64% decrease in backlog tickets for a customer support team

2x faster close in company acquisition for a business development team

‘You can tell when there’s energy in a relationship – and the deal – and it’s hard to get that over email. It used to be in person and over text and phone. Now it’s Slack Connect.’ James Dyett Head of Global Product Sales and Payments Optimisation, Stripe Read the Stripe story

Message securely with anyone using Slack Connect DM

To help people work in new ways, we need to make it even easier to connect with less friction. Our customers have told us that they want to replace email and SMS for all of the work that they do outside their organisation. Today, we’re announcing the ability to send secure direct messages across organisations with anyone, including those not yet on Slack.

It’s a faster, more lightweight way to kick off conversations and start relationships than email. It brings partners closer to colleagues and the tools in Slack to help get work done. We expect most initial business conversations to end with, ‘Connect with me on Slack’.

It will be an easier way to develop richer, deeper and more lasting relationships.

A product manager sends a Slack Connect direct message to a customer following a feedback call

Here are just a few examples of how we’ve seen our customers benefit from Slack Connect channels and Slack Connect DMs: Product managers: Use a Slack Connect DM to collect ongoing product feedback from key contacts, share early prototypes of new features or get insight into how features are being used post-launch.

Use a Slack Connect DM to collect ongoing product feedback from key contacts, share early prototypes of new features or get insight into how features are being used post-launch. Sales: After initial personal contact via DM, move to a shared Slack Connect channel to get stakeholders to sign off on proposals, bring in engineers to answer any specific questions, obtain legal reviews and get your finance team to approve the final transaction.

After initial personal contact via DM, move to a shared Slack Connect channel to get stakeholders to sign off on proposals, bring in engineers to answer any specific questions, obtain legal reviews and get your finance team to approve the final transaction. Customer support agents: Use a Slack Connect DM to help debug issues, share screenshots, get details that are needed to solve thorny problems and send updates when bug fixes are made.

Use a Slack Connect DM to help debug issues, share screenshots, get details that are needed to solve thorny problems and send updates when bug fixes are made. Marketers: Review initial design proposals from an agency before spinning up a Slack Connect channel to share deliverables, attain approvals and get buy-in from all stakeholders.

‘Being able to direct-message anyone in Slack is going to jump-start new customer connections, enabling us to kick off sales opportunities and start critical conversations earlier.’ James Dyett Head of Global Product Sales and Payments Optimisation, Stripe

A better way of working

At Slack, we didn’t envision a pandemic of this magnitude or the disruptions that it would cause to our work lives. This past year has been difficult for so many people, and we think that we can help make our customers’ working lives simpler, more pleasant and more productive.

