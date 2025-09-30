Hello, Denver. You look nice today

Denver, Colorado: home to stunning mountain ranges, sprawling blue skies and an unmistakably delicious dining scene (Zoe Ma Ma, Milk Market, Casa Bonita—we’re looking at you).

It’s also home to a vibrant emerging tech industry and—thanks to dozens of educational institutions—scores of diverse, talented and skilled people ready to take on new challenges. As it happens, Slack’s very own Ali Rayl, VP of customer experience, and Allan Leinwand, SVP of engineering, are proud alumni of the University of Colorado at Boulder (go, Buffs!).

And as of this week, we’re very pleased to say that Denver is also home to Slack’s newest office.

“Thanks to its decades-long history of investing in education and infrastructure, Denver is now home to seemingly limitless talent,” says Ali Rayl. “The region boasts a quality of life that’s hard to match anywhere else. We’re thrilled to be part of the supportive, welcoming, and growing tech community that’s grown up along the Front Range.”

Slack in Denver

We’ve had an inkling for a while that we would jibe with Denver. In fact, last year we acquired Missions, by Denver-based Robot & Pencils, which is a tool that helps users automate processes without needing to know any code. That team’s insightful work showed us the vital importance of workflow automation, which is why we’ve invested in building on the Missions foundation. The result? Workflow Builder! We’ll be releasing it later this year (sign up here to be added to the waitlist for the pilot program).

That’s the kind of creativity and ingenuity we continue to look for as we build our platform, and we know we’ll only find more of that great thinking here in Denver.

We celebrated this occasion yesterday at our new spot (which had tenant improvements done by Saunders and was designed by Semple Brown) with customers, partners and guests. But really, it was an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to the many people who helped us get set up and settled in.

Being the new kid in town isn’t always easy, so we owe a special thanks to our friends and neighbors at Galvanize and Common Grounds for sharing their space with us and making us feel extremely welcome as we built up our operations in our first year.

Our customers in Denver provide us with ongoing inspiration and motivation to serve their needs better, and all the more so on their home turf. We’re also looking forward to expanding our support to customers in the area, from avid Slack users organizing Denver Startup Week to the staff at the University of Colorado.

And we literally couldn’t be here without the support of the State of Colorado and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Thanks for trusting us to move into the neighborhood.

Onward, Denver!

Our new office will host hundreds of Slack employees across a broad range of disciplines, from business operations, customer experience, engineering, product, sales and more. That means we’re hiring lots of different kinds of thinkers and doers. (See more about our open roles right here.)

It’s a thrill to be joining Denver’s thriving, diverse and highly skilled tech community, and we hope to be a positive addition to its growth.

See you in Denver!