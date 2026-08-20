Slack Code: Where your team and agents build together

The real work has never been the document, the pull request or the final build. It’s the conversation that gets you there, the back-and-forth, the pushback, the half-formed idea that a teammate catches and turns into something brilliant. A brief, a deck, a block of code: they’re just proof that the real thinking already happened, together. We’ve believed this since Slack started: that work is better done in the open, in channels, not alone behind a closed door and revealed only once it’s ‘done’.

AI agents haven’t always been part of that. Usually, someone opens a private tab, prompts an agent and disappears for a while, building in isolation – one person and their agent. The rest of the team finds out after the fact, with no chance to weigh in, catch a wrong assumption or add context that only they had. It’s a single-player game, and single-player games don’t scale: no pushback, no collision of ideas, just a fast way to get more of the same thinking. It’s the exact thing we’ve spent years building Slack to avoid, and it’s now happening again with agents instead of people.

Welcome to Slack Code

Slack Code brings software development out of private tabs and into the open, so your team and its agents can plan, write and review together. It provides a dedicated space, called a code channel, that shapes itself around the work. Mention a coding agent on a complex project, and one spins up and pulls in anyone on your team. The agent builds the space around what you need, such as a code diff, a planning doc or a live HTML preview. When the work’s finished, the channel archives itself but remains like an audit log in Slack for future reference. That’s the shift Slack Code is built for: connecting what you’re building to the conversation that your team is already having, in one place.

We’re starting with engineering because it’s the work closest to our hearts, the thing that we live and breathe every single day. Today, we’re launching alongside Anthropic, Cognition, GitHub, OpenAI and Vercel, with more partners joining us on the way.

Slack is a strategic part of a broader GitHub promise: humans set the direction, agents close the loop. That has to be true wherever developers are working, which is why we’re bringing Copilot into the flow of conversation in code channels to help teams turn shared intent into shippable software. Mario Rodriguez Chief Product Officer, GitHub

Why we built Slack Code

We didn’t design code channels in a vacuum; we built them out of sheer necessity for our own team. As our engineers leaned harder on coding agents internally, we hit a wall – squeezing complex, multi-turn agent execution into a standard channel thread felt cramped and noisy, but letting developers retreat into private browser tabs meant losing the thing that makes Slack work: everyone working in the open.

We realised agents didn’t need another isolated browser tab or terminal. They needed a seat at the table: a dedicated space that could expand when the project got complex, pull in the right humans at the right moment and fade away when the job was finished. Bringing teammates and agents into that same space has made building feel human, transparent and genuinely fun, and the impact shows up in the numbers, too. One of our engineers put it simply: bug reports and small UI tweaks used to get filed away and forgotten. Now he spins up a side conversation right where the work’s happening, deals with it on the spot and gets back to building.

Over 70% of code channels spin up and close within a single day, from idea to merged PR. Engineers get unblocked sooner, reviews need less context, and work just ships faster. That’s because the real value of AI doesn’t come from someone working faster in isolation. It comes from agents and teams building together at the speed of conversation. For the first time, an agent can build alongside your team in real time, with your teammates’ eyes on the work as it happens. It’s not solitary, it’s multiplayer – the exact same way your best work already is

Built for code, not just conversation

Threads work really well for quick questions and updates. But working with agents to test a fix or catch a bug before it ships requires more room to work. Slack Code gives agents and engineers that space, right where the coding happens:

A dedicated space per project. Mention an agent on real work, and a code channel spins up around that specific task that’s visible to the whole team, not just the person who kicked it off. It archives automatically when the work’s finished, so nothing sprawls, but everything stays searchable.

See the code as it’s built. Code diffs and live previews show up right in the code channel, not a wall of text. Catch a bug before it ships, flag a constraint before the agent runs with it, or pause and redirect mid-task.

Enterprise trust with no extra set-up. Slack Code inherits Slack’s existing permissions and admin controls, so IT doesn’t need to configure or audit anything new. High-stakes changes can route to a person for a fast approval, right in the channel – the speed of automation without giving up the confidence of a review.

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Partnering with our ecosystem to bring the best of coding to Slack

Slack Code is launching with AI partners who’ve built their agents for this new and better way of working – one that fits into the natural ways teams already collaborate.

Claude (Anthropic): When a user asks, Claude Tag can invoke a code channel – a home for the work so it doesn’t get lost in a thread – and separates it from other chats. Everyone can follow progress at a glance through the feature in the original thread, jump in to help steer when they have something to add, and ship changes together with Claude Tag, which later archives the room once the work lands.

Cognition: Cognition built Devin to act like a colleague: it responds when needed and stays quiet otherwise, fitting into how a team already talks instead of adding another channel to check. Someone flags a bug directly in the conversation, and Devin fixes it and reports back with a working preview. No ticket, no queue, no context lost in translation. For Cognition’s users, that turns ‘we’ll get to it next sprint’ into same-day fixes.

GitHub: GitHub built its integration to open the door to more contributors. Inside a code channel, a non-technical teammate can describe a problem in plain language, have an agent draft a fix and tag in an engineer to review it – all without leaving the conversation. That turns code review from something isolated and delayed into something that the whole team can follow and weigh in on as it happens.

Vercel: Inside a code channel, Vercel’s agent kicks off a live preview the moment a change ships and posts a shareable link directly in the thread – so the team sees the real result before it reaches users. Bugs and backlog items that used to sit unprioritised because they ‘weren’t worth’ a developer’s time now just get fixed.

These examples are just the start, and you can build this way today. Simply mention Claude, Devin, GitHub Copilot, Vercel or ChatGPT by OpenAI in Slack to watch a code channel spring to life in real time. Software engineering is where we started, but together with our ecosystem, this same collaborative model will expand beyond code, stretching into marketing campaigns, legal contract reviews, IT onboarding and every corner of your business.

Beyond Slack Code

Slack Code is one piece of a much bigger picture. As agents become part of your daily work across Slack, not just in code channels, but also in DMs, threads and everyday conversations, we’re building the surfaces to help you manage that work, see it happen and keep it moving. That starts with the new ‘Agents & tools’ tab – your home base for managing agent conversations across threads, DMs and code channels. It means making a DM with an agent feel as natural as messaging the person sitting next to you. And it means focussing on the details, such as streamlined agent reasoning, and a clearer way to see when an agent’s still working.

Work is multiplayer in Slack

We said it earlier: the real work is the conversation that got you there. For years, we’ve built Slack on one belief: work is better, faster and more creative when it’s done together, in the open.

As agents take on deeper work, we’re rolling up our sleeves to make sure people stay at the centre of it. Our goal isn’t just to make agents run smoothly inside Slack – it’s to shape the future of how teams work in an AI-powered world. We want that future to be multiplayer: one where work is more collaborative, agents are not just tools but teammates and work is, frankly, more fun.

Agents are going to push work forwards. We’re here to make sure they do it the way we always have: together, in the open, side by side.

Availability and next steps

Slack Code is live today for teams using Claude (Anthropic), Devin (Cognition), GitHub (Copilot) and Vercel integrations; OpenAI (ChatGPT) will be available soon. Mention the agent in a project channel to see it spin one up. Explore the announcement.