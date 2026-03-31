Key points One conversation, every tool: Slackbot connects your apps, agents and data into a single interface so that you can stop switching tabs and start getting things done.

AI that knows your business: By cross-referencing web results with your internal Slack knowledge, Slackbot gives you context that generic AI tools simply can’t.

Context is the real differentiator: Slackbot combines live web data with your internal Slack conversations and enterprise documents to give you answers specific to your business, rather than generic public information.

Your meetings turn into finished work: With intelligent note-taking, Slackbot follows along in virtual calls, surfaces relevant records and executes follow-up tasks automatically before you even hang up.

Think about the last time you needed to get something done at work: not a big project, just a simple task. How many apps did you open? How many tabs? How many AI tools did you ping, each one helpful in its own little silo, but none of them actually talking to each other?

You’re not alone. Most of us are now managing a small army of smart tools that somehow still can’t work together. Your calendar doesn’t know what your project tracker is doing. Your CRM has no idea what your inbox said. Every time you switch between them, you lose a little momentum, and that quickly adds up to a big chunk of your day.

The intelligence is already there. It’s in your apps, your agents, your data. What’s been missing is a single place to actually use all of it, without needing to know where everything lives or how any of it works.

Slackbot is the answer.

Slack has always been where your work happens: the conversations, the decisions, the institutional knowledge that your team has built up over years. Now Slackbot is how all of that work actually gets done. One conversation. Every app, every agent, every data source that your organisation runs on – right there, ready to go.

Today, we’re introducing a wave of new innovations that evolve Slackbot from a personal agent into the ultimate teammate for the agentic enterprise. Each one is designed to help people move faster and turn work into impact.

Slackbot now captures what matters in meetings and acts on it instantly with full business context.

It works alongside you across your desktop, understanding your workflow and taking action across your apps with the right permissions already in place.

With Model Context Protocol (MCP) , Slackbot becomes the universal interface to your enterprise, connecting every agent and every app so that work happens through a single conversation.

It also brings customer management directly into Slack for small businesses, automatically tracking deals and activities with a clear path to Salesforce as you scale.

And with deep research, AI skills and memory, Slackbot learns, adapts and improves how your team works over time.

Here’s what your day looks like when work runs through Slackbot instead of across disconnected tools.

Context that’s already in the room

It’s 08:45. You have a sudden strategic pivot meeting at 09:00. Typically, you’d spend the next 15 minutes frantically opening tabs, searching external news about your client and hunting for an internal slide deck from last month.

This is the end of the scramble.

If you just need quick context, Slackbot pulls live news and data from the web. But here is the differentiator: Instead of giving you a generic public answer, it automatically cross-references that external news with your internal Slack conversations and enterprise documents to give you a complete picture of what it means for your specific business.

But a strategic pivot requires serious analysis. That is when you select ‘Dig in’ to activate Deep Thoughts mode.

Slackbot acts like a colleague who already did the reading for you. It takes your complex problem and breaks it down into logical steps. It goes down the rabbit hole, hunting through multiple sources, weeding out the rubbish, evaluating what is actually credible and joining the dots.

By the time you jump into your meeting, you have a deeply reasoned, actionable strategic brief built in seconds.

Slackbot works while you talk

Armed with that context, you jump into a virtual meeting with your team. The conversation is collaborative, and decisions are moving quickly. These days, nobody really has to play scribe. There are plenty of AI tools out there that will happily transcribe a call and email you a recap.

But a transcript isn’t action. You still have to read those notes, open your CRM, log the updates, and hunt people down and assign them tasks. The note-taking might be automated, but the actual follow-through is just as manual as ever.

Slackbot’s intelligent note-taking changes that because it actually understands your business context.

As you discuss a new deal strategy, Slackbot sits quietly in the background, tracking the conversation and proactively surfacing live recommendations, such as pulling up a specific Salesforce record in the chat the moment a customer’s name is mentioned. When the team agrees on the next steps, Slackbot executes the work right there on the call, updating the CRM as instructed and assigning the follow-up tasks automatically.

You hang up the virtual meeting, and the work is already finished.

Your desktop, operated on your behalf

Now comes the administrative hangover. The meeting resulted in a task: You need to review a lengthy vendor agreement in a separate window and manually log the new pricing tiers into your internal tracking system. It’s copy-paste purgatory.

With Slackbot on your desktop, it can securely view the work on your screen to bridge the gap between what you are looking at and what you need to do.

Instead of tabbing back and forth, Slackbot captures what you’re seeing. You just ask for what you need: ‘Pull the pricing tables from this agreement and update the supplier record with the new tiers.’

Slackbot takes it from there, executing the update directly in Slack. It doesn’t hijack your mouse or jump outside of your workspace to click around your desktop. It does the heavy lifting behind the scenes, keeping you in total control while completely eliminating the busywork.

And no matter where work starts, whether in a design file, a deck, your browser or your inbox, Slackbot turns what you’re seeing into action.

One interface for your entire AI fleet

As the day progresses, your work touches specialised systems. Modern developer and productivity tools are building incredible AI layers, but finding and coordinating them is a job in itself.

Slackbot fixes this by becoming the universal router for your entire ecosystem.

Take customer support, for example: A rep gets a complex escalation that touches both billing and shipping. Instead of figuring out which specialised internal Agentforce agent handles which piece, the rep asks Slackbot. It knows your entire Agentforce catalogue and routes the request to the right agent behind the scenes in real time.

That goes for sales, too. Instead of learning new tools, reps simply ask Slackbot to prep for a deal, update a pipeline or follow up with a customer. Slackbot handles the rest across your systems and agents. That’s how AI moves from potential to real adoption, when it’s built into how people already work.

The same applies to your third-party tools. If an engineer needs to push a hotfix, they just say so. Slackbot dynamically invokes the Vercel agent to deploy the code and tells the Linear agent to update the tracking issue. The underlying applications still do the heavy lifting, but Slackbot becomes the single, conversational interface for getting it done.

That resolution creates an opportunity to renew. The rep asks Slackbot to send the agreement. Slackbot pulls the latest pricing, generates the contract in DocuSign, routes it for signature and updates the deal in real time. From issue to revenue, you never have to leave Slack.

Your CRM becomes a conversation

For lean teams, jumping into a separate app to manage customer data kills momentum. What if your CRM was as simple as a conversation?

Instead of hunting for account details before a critical renewal call, you can tell Slackbot, ‘Give me the latest on A1 Company’. It instantly pulls the client’s history, support tickets and contract value directly into your chat.

When the client agrees, you don’t navigate a maze of drop-down menus to log the win. You say to Slackbot, ‘The A1 Company deal closed. Update the pipeline and log my notes’. The data entry is done, and the whole team gets instant visibility with no end-of-month nagging required.

The real differentiator? This frictionless chat experience is powered entirely by Salesforce. You start simple in Slack, and when your business scales, you seamlessly grow into the full Salesforce platform. No data migrations, no starting all over again.

Speak naturally to your work

You walk out of a massive client pitch, and you’re heading to your car. The deal is moving forwards, but now you have a checklist of administrative tasks: update the CRM, brief the technical team and schedule a follow-up. Instead of stopping on the pavement to frantically type on your phone, you can talk to Slackbot like a colleague.

‘A1 Company loved the pitch’, you say into your phone. ‘Move the Salesforce opportunity to the security review, draft a strategy brief for the engineering team based on our notes and find 30 minutes for us to prep on Tuesday.’

Standard voice assistants are great for setting kitchen timers, but they are useless for actual work because they don’t know your business. Because Slackbot combines natural voice interaction with the actual context of your workspace, it transcribes your words, understands the intent and executes the work across your specific business apps.

Before you even start your engine, Slackbot has updated the CRM, shared the new brief in your team channel and sent out the calendar invitations. You just orchestrated a multi-step, cross-functional workflow without having to type anything on your screen.

Automate the routine, just by asking

While you’re walking, you decide you don’t want to manually send that update ever again. With Slackbot, you can automate work simply by describing what you want to happen and when. You add, ‘Slackbot, send a weekly pipeline summary to the channel every Monday’.

Traditional automation tools force you to manually configure complex triggers and conditions. Slackbot simplifies this by turning automation into a conversation – creating and managing the workflow for you behind the scenes. It automatically runs on your schedule, keeping the automation right inside the flow of work.

Turn your expertise into company-wide skills

What if another team leader wants to run that exact same pipeline analysis for their own territory? That’s where AI skills come in. Slackbot allows you to turn repeatable work into reusable AI capabilities. Instead of forcing every employee to write their own complex prompts or rebuild the same workflows from scratch, you can package your expertise into a skill. You save it in a canvas and easily share it across the organisation. The more skills your team builds, the more your company’s collective knowledge becomes instantly accessible to everyone through a simple conversation.

Welcome to the new speed of work

We were promised that AI would do the heavy lifting for us. But until now, we’ve still been the ones carrying the tools: bouncing among tabs, copying and pasting context, and acting as the human router for our company’s software.

That era of work is over.

You no longer need to be a prompt engineer, a workflow builder or an app-juggler to hit your deadlines. By bringing your apps, agents and data into a single conversational interface, Slackbot finally fulfils the original promise of AI. It gives you back the agency to focus on the work that actually matters.

Slack has always been where work happens. Now, Slackbot is how work gets done. Dive into all of Slackbot’s features to learn more about the new speed of work.