At most companies, the teams that offer internal IT support find themselves deluged with common requests: VPN access issues, password resets, and so on. But what if many, if not most, of those employee issues could be resolved without human intervention?

Agentic AI — artificial intelligence that doesn’t need to wait for prompts or instructions — can handle many common workflows, not just IT issues. These autonomous systems can understand situations, make decisions, handle tasks, and learn from results to achieve your business goals. The result? Human workers can instead focus on more complex, meaningful tasks, which drives efficiency and productivity.

Read on to learn more about agentic AI, how it differs from generative AI, key features and benefits, challenges, real-world applications, and how Slack can make agentic AI part of your team.

What agentic AI means

Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence that works like a smart, independent team member. Unlike traditional AI that waits for step-by-step instructions, these systems set their own goals, make decisions, and take action to get things done.

It could look like this: you join a meeting, smart assistant in tow. That agentic AI assistant takes notes and sends follow-ups to ensure work gets completed.

It’s a step ahead of generative AI, which waits for your prompt to create content. Instead, agentic AI notices a problem, figures out how to fix it, and handles the entire situation without human help.

This form of AI builds on advances in reinforcement learning and deep learning. Agentic AI systems learn from trial and error, just like humans do. The breakthrough came when researchers figured out how to give AI systems the ability to set sub-goals and adapt their strategies based on what actually works.

AI intelligent agents can handle everything from customer questions to complex workflows. They don’t just process information — they act on it.

Agentic AI vs. generative AI: key differences

Both technologies are game-changers, but they solve completely different problems. Confusing them can lead to expensive mistakes.

Generative AI excels at creating content based on prompts you give it. Need a marketing email? It writes one. Want a data analysis? It delivers insights. But then it stops and waits for your next request.

Agentic AI works more like that super-reliable coworker who sees a problem and just fixes it. When an employee gets frustrated with a tech issue, for example, the system finds the right solution, implements the fix, and follows up — all without you lifting a finger.

The distinction matters because businesses can get tripped up if they try using generative AI for operational tasks that need ongoing decision-making, or they expect agentic AI to create content on demand. It’s like asking a brilliant writer to manage your warehouse or expecting your operations manager to write your blog posts.

Generative AI agents need constant direction. You prompt, they respond, you prompt again. Agentic AI keeps working when you’re in meetings, on vacation, or asleep. It’s the difference between a tool that responds and a system that takes initiative.

Aspect Generative AI Agentic AI Operation mode Reacts to prompts Proactive and autonomous Decision-making Requires human direction Makes independent decisions Task complexity Single-step outputs Multistep workflows Learning approach Improves through training Learns from actions and outcomes Human involvement Constant oversight needed Minimal supervision required

Beyond understanding the differences between generative AI and agentic AI, it’s also helpful to know the differences between AI agents vs. chatbots. While some chatbots do use generative AI, others employ conversational AI that is rules-based.





Key features of agentic AI

Agentic AI isn’t just smarter automation — it’s a completely different way of thinking about what AI can do. This technology combines several key capabilities that let it work more like a reliable teammate than a tool waiting for commands.

Autonomy and decision-making. Agentic AI sizes up situations, considers options, and makes decisions without waiting for someone to tell it what to do. This isn’t your typical if-then automation. An AI agent managing inventory doesn’t just send alerts when stock runs low. It analyzes sales trends, checks supplier performance, and automatically places orders to keep everything running smoothly.

Ability to perceive, reason, act, and learn. Agentic AI works in a cycle that feels surprisingly human. First, it takes in information from everywhere — emails, databases, sensors, team conversations, and so on. Then it connects the dots, figures out what’s happening, and decides what to do next. After taking action through your systems and workflows, it pays attention to what worked and what didn’t, getting smarter each time. This creates agentic workflows that actually improve on their own.

Context-awareness and adaptability. These intelligent systems read the room. They know when the usual playbook won’t work and adapt on the fly. Customer-facing agentic AI systems can spot frustration in someone’s message, escalate to a human when needed, and remember past interactions for personalized help.

Workflow orientation. Instead of merely handling one-off tasks, agent AI assistants take care of entire processes from start to finish. In Slack’s work operating system, agentic AI watches project channels, assigns tasks based on who’s available, automatically updates everyone, and flags problems before they derail deadlines.

These capabilities work together to create AI that doesn’t just respond to requests — it anticipates needs and takes initiative to solve problems before they escalate.

Benefits of agentic AI in large-scale enterprise businesses

Big companies face major coordination challenges. The bigger you get, the messier workflows become and the harder it gets to keep everyone moving in the same direction. Agentic AI helps solve these enterprise-scale problems.

Increased efficiency and automation

Big companies sometimes have messy workflows. Processes bounce between departments, get stuck in approval chains, and require constant human babysitting. Agentic AI cleans this up by handling entire workflows — not just individual tasks. It intelligently routes requests, automatically manages priorities, and shifts resources when business needs change.

Proactive problem-solving

Rather than sitting around waiting for something to break, this technology spots trouble coming. It watches patterns and trends, catching issues before they explode into bigger problems. Supply chain hiccup? The system reroutes orders before customers notice. Server acting weird? AI kicks off maintenance before anything crashes. Companies shift from constantly putting out fires to preventing them, which can mean less downtime and more employee productivity.

Improved accuracy and consistency over time

People get tired, distracted, or overwhelmed, but agentic AI doesn’t. It delivers the same quality work every time while getting smarter from every interaction. Take invoice processing, for example. The system doesn’t just catch errors; it learns new fraud patterns, suggests workflow improvements, and automatically adapts to regulation changes.

Scale for repetitive but complex tasks

Every enterprise hits the same bottleneck: work that’s too nuanced for basic automation but too routine to keep pulling your best people away from strategic projects. Insurance claims, sales lead qualification, customer onboarding — agentic AI simultaneously handles thousands of these processes without losing the nuanced decision-making they require.

Considerations and challenges agentic AI poses

There are some important considerations to tackle before you dive headfirst into agentic AI. Getting these right from the start makes all the difference between AI that helps and AI that creates new headaches.

Security and governance

When you give AI systems the ability to take action on their own, security becomes crucial. You need to make sure they can’t go beyond what they’re supposed to do or access data they shouldn’t see. This means setting strict boundaries, keeping detailed logs of what they do, and having ways to step in when needed.

Ethical implications

Transparency matters, especially with new regulations. The EU AI Act requires companies to be clear about how their AI systems make decisions, particularly when those decisions affect jobs, credit, or legal issues. You need to document how your agentic AI thinks, tell people when they’re interacting with AI agents, and make sure humans can review and reverse automated decisions.

Reliability and trust

You can’t just flip a switch and trust AI with your most important work. Start small with low-risk processes where mistakes won’t hurt much. As the system proves itself reliable, you can expand what it handles. Set clear success metrics, closely watch performance, and be honest about what the system can and can’t do.

Real-world applications of agentic AI

Agentic AI is already solving real problems across industries, handling everything from round-the-clock customer support to complex financial risk management. Here’s how different sectors put agentic AI to work.

Customer service. Agentic AI achieves the customer service trifecta — always available, responding with lightning speed, and genuinely helpful. These systems go way beyond basic chatbots. They dig into customer history, understand what’s really wrong, and fix complex problems without passing your customers around to six different departments.

Healthcare. Agentic AI watches patient monitors around the clock, catching problems before they become emergencies. When treatment needs adjusting based on new lab results, it flags the right changes. It also autonomously handles tedious tasks like scheduling appointments, checking insurance, and refilling prescriptions.

Workflow management. Big projects can be messy. Dependencies are everywhere, people are juggling priorities, and deadlines keep moving. Agentic AI turns chaos into coordination. When delays hit (and they always do), it automatically adjusts timelines and shifts resources where they’re needed most. This agentic productivity transforms project management from endless coordination meetings to actually getting stuff done.

Finance and risk management. Agentic AI watches millions of transactions in real time, spotting weird patterns that human analysts might miss. If there’s suspicious account activity, it instantly freezes things and starts an investigation. If investment portfolios need rebalancing, it handles trades based on market conditions while staying within compliance rules.

Engineering and development. Software development has too many moving parts for humans to perfectly track. Agentic AI steps in to handle the repetitive but crucial work that keeps systems running smoothly. It automatically runs comprehensive test suites, catches bugs before they reach production, and optimizes code performance based on real usage patterns.

These real-world examples show how agentic AI transforms everyday business challenges into automated solutions.

How agentic AI and Slack can help your team succeed

Slack’s work operating system turns autonomous AI from a cool concept into something that actually makes your workday better. You don’t have to juggle separate AI tools. Everything happens where your team is already working.

With Agentforce, you get AI agents that are like reliable teammates. They can tap into your CRM, knowledge bases, and other integrated apps and platforms as well as all the historical conversations in your Slack channels. AI agents in Slack use all context available to help you make smarter decisions than from isolated, structured data. The result is complete context about what customers need, how projects are progressing, and what your team is thinking.

Within Slack, you can also build specialized agent libraries for different jobs. Sales AI agents can qualify leads and draft proposals. Service AI agents can solve customer problems and book follow-ups. Marketing AI agents can analyze campaign performance and suggest improvements.

The magic happens when humans and AI agents work together in real time. Ready to see how agentic AI can transform your workflows? Explore how Slack enables AI agents to work alongside your team.

