Stacking blocks to represent building workflows
Webinar

Automate everyday tasks inside and outside of Slack

In this session, you'll learn the basics of workflow automation, including ways to connect your other tools and services supported by Zapier

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers
  • Everyone
  • Owners and admins
  • Slack champions
  • Slack users

In just a few clicks, anyone can turn routine processes into automated workflows. Stay focused on your most important work while Slack handles the tedium of your day-to-day and keeps your other tools in sync.

In this session, you’ll learn the basics of workflow automation, including ways to connect your other tools and services supported by Zapier. We’ll share a few helpful examples and teach you how to build our most popular workflows, step-by-step. Plus we’ll leave tons of time for Q&A.

This is webinar is for intermediate users.  We suggest you watch our beginner level webinar, Save time and automate your work in Slack, before attending.

Featured speakers:

Melissa GrecoSr. Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Robert LewisSenior Software Engineer, Zapier

