Automate everyday tasks inside and outside of Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
- Everyone
- Owners and admins
- Slack champions
- Slack users
In just a few clicks, anyone can turn routine processes into automated workflows. Stay focused on your most important work while Slack handles the tedium of your day-to-day and keeps your other tools in sync.
In this session, you’ll learn the basics of workflow automation, including ways to connect your other tools and services supported by Zapier. We’ll share a few helpful examples and teach you how to build our most popular workflows, step-by-step. Plus we’ll leave tons of time for Q&A.
This is webinar is for intermediate users. We suggest you watch our beginner level webinar, Save time and automate your work in Slack, before attending.
演讲嘉宾：
