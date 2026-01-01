Automate everyday tasks inside and outside of Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 개발자
- 모든 사용자
- 소유자 및 관리자
- Slack 챔피언
- Slack 사용자
In just a few clicks, anyone can turn routine processes into automated workflows. Stay focused on your most important work while Slack handles the tedium of your day-to-day and keeps your other tools in sync.
In this session, you’ll learn the basics of workflow automation, including ways to connect your other tools and services supported by Zapier. We’ll share a few helpful examples and teach you how to build our most popular workflows, step-by-step. Plus we’ll leave tons of time for Q&A.
This is webinar is for intermediate users. We suggest you watch our beginner level webinar, Save time and automate your work in Slack, before attending.
주요 발표자:
