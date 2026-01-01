Automate everyday tasks inside and outside of Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
- Everyone
- Owners and admins
- Slack champions
- Slack users
In just a few clicks, anyone can turn routine processes into automated workflows. Stay focused on your most important work while Slack handles the tedium of your day-to-day and keeps your other tools in sync.
In this session, you’ll learn the basics of workflow automation, including ways to connect your other tools and services supported by Zapier. We’ll share a few helpful examples and teach you how to build our most popular workflows, step-by-step. Plus we’ll leave tons of time for Q&A.
This is webinar is for intermediate users. We suggest you watch our beginner level webinar, Save time and automate your work in Slack, before attending.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！