Automate everyday tasks inside and outside of Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

In just a few clicks, anyone can turn routine processes into automated workflows. Stay focused on your most important work while Slack handles the tedium of your day-to-day and keeps your other tools in sync.

In this session, you’ll learn the basics of workflow automation, including ways to connect your other tools and services supported by Zapier. We’ll share a few helpful examples and teach you how to build our most popular workflows, step-by-step. Plus we’ll leave tons of time for Q&A.

This is webinar is for intermediate users. We suggest you watch our beginner level webinar, Save time and automate your work in Slack, before attending.

你將學習到： How to get started with Slack's Workflow Builder

How to integrate your external tools and services

Workflow recommendations and best practices

Tutorial: How to build a workflow that connects your other tools using Workflow Builder and the Zapier app for Slack

專題講者：