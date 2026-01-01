Shapes next to a computer showing Slack representing getting work done
Webinar

Customers on Slack: Get work done, your way

Get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who've become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their work

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers
  • Owners and admins
  • Slack users

Ever wonder how other companies handle the never-ending notifications, constant context-switching, and information overload? Look no further! In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who’ve become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their most important work.

And it’s not just about cranking out work! It’s about feeling human connection, too. Whether you’re receiving status updates, responding to approvals, or triaging requests, get an inside look at how to stay connected, strengthen relationships, and celebrate your teammates.

Featured speakers:

Christina MengPrincipal Digital Success Programs Manager, Slack
Sean BuglerCloud Architect, Metropolitan Transportation Commission
Brendan BellinaLead IT Architect, IT Services, UCLA
Alex NeffSlack Collaboration Administrator, TIBCO

