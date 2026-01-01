Customers on Slack: Get work done, your way

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 開発者
- オーナーと管理者
- Slack ユーザー
Ever wonder how other companies handle the never-ending notifications, constant context-switching, and information overload? Look no further! In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who’ve become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their most important work.
And it’s not just about cranking out work! It’s about feeling human connection, too. Whether you’re receiving status updates, responding to approvals, or triaging requests, get an inside look at how to stay connected, strengthen relationships, and celebrate your teammates.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。