Shapes next to a computer showing Slack representing getting work done
Webinar

Customers on Slack: Get work done, your way

Get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who've become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their work

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 開発者
  • オーナーと管理者
  • Slack ユーザー

Ever wonder how other companies handle the never-ending notifications, constant context-switching, and information overload? Look no further! In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who’ve become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their most important work.

And it’s not just about cranking out work! It’s about feeling human connection, too. Whether you’re receiving status updates, responding to approvals, or triaging requests, get an inside look at how to stay connected, strengthen relationships, and celebrate your teammates.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Metropolitan Transportation CommissionCloud ArchitectSean Bugler
UCLALead IT Architect, IT ServicesBrendan Bellina
TIBCOSlack Collaboration AdministratorAlex Neff

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る