Customers on Slack: Get work done, your way

本次网络会议最适合于：

Ever wonder how other companies handle the never-ending notifications, constant context-switching, and information overload? Look no further! In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who’ve become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their most important work.

And it’s not just about cranking out work! It’s about feeling human connection, too. Whether you’re receiving status updates, responding to approvals, or triaging requests, get an inside look at how to stay connected, strengthen relationships, and celebrate your teammates.

你将学习到的内容： How to maximize your time

How to stay informed and aligned on work

How to boost team connection

演讲嘉宾：