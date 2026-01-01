Customers on Slack: Get work done, your way

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
- Owners and admins
- Slack users
Ever wonder how other companies handle the never-ending notifications, constant context-switching, and information overload? Look no further! In this session, you’ll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who’ve become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their most important work.
And it’s not just about cranking out work! It’s about feeling human connection, too. Whether you’re receiving status updates, responding to approvals, or triaging requests, get an inside look at how to stay connected, strengthen relationships, and celebrate your teammates.
專題講者：
