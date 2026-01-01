Explore enterprise-grade security at Slack

This webinar is best for:

We built Slack to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements. Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business. Plus get a sneak peek at what’s on the roadmap.

For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable white-paper.

Things you’ll learn: We'll cover Slack's security posture along with: Compliance certifications, including FedRAMP Moderate

Data protection capabilities - Slack Enterprise Key Management (EKM) and support for data loss prevention (DLP)

Mobile security innovations

App security

Other roadmap features desired by security-conscious or regulated organizations

Featured speakers: