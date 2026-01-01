Computer with Slack application opened and clouds hovering around
Webinar

Explore enterprise-grade security at Slack

Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business

30 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 소유자 및 관리자
  • 보안 책임자
  • 기술 전문가

We built Slack to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements. Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business. Plus get a sneak peek at what’s on the roadmap.

For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable white-paper.

주요 발표자:

SlackSr. Solutions Marketing ManagerJeremy Hemsworth
SlackHead of Customer TrustAmy Hall
SlackSr. Software Engineer, SecurityErin Browning

이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

Related Events