Explore enterprise-grade security at Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Owners and admins
- Security officers
- Technology professionals
We built Slack to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements. Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business. Plus get a sneak peek at what’s on the roadmap.
For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable white-paper.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSr. Solutions Marketing ManagerJeremy Hemsworth
SlackHead of Customer TrustAmy Hall
SlackSr. Software Engineer, SecurityErin Browning
