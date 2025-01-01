Computer with Slack application opened and clouds hovering around
Webinar

Explore enterprise-grade security at Slack

Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business

30 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Owners and admins
  • Security officers
  • Technology professionals

We built Slack to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements. Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business. Plus get a sneak peek at what’s on the roadmap.

For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable white-paper.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSr. Solutions Marketing ManagerJeremy Hemsworth
SlackHead of Customer TrustAmy Hall
SlackSr. Software Engineer, SecurityErin Browning

