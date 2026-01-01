Computer with Slack application opened and clouds hovering around
Webinar

Explore enterprise-grade security at Slack

Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business

30 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • オーナーと管理者
  • セキュリティ責任者
  • テクノロジー担当者

We built Slack to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements. Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business. Plus get a sneak peek at what’s on the roadmap.

For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable white-paper.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackSr. Solutions Marketing ManagerJeremy Hemsworth
SlackHead of Customer TrustAmy Hall
SlackSr. Software Engineer, SecurityErin Browning

