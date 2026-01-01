Explore enterprise-grade security at Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- オーナーと管理者
- セキュリティ責任者
- テクノロジー担当者
We built Slack to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements. Learn how we strive to make sure cybersecurity risks never threaten your business. Plus get a sneak peek at what’s on the roadmap.
For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable white-paper.
注目のスピーカー :
SlackSr. Solutions Marketing ManagerJeremy Hemsworth
SlackHead of Customer TrustAmy Hall
SlackSr. Software Engineer, SecurityErin Browning
