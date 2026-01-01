How to launch Slack at your organization

This webinar is best for:

This webinar reveals our proven and endorsed approach for confidently launching Slack within your organization. Our Slack launch specialists will guide you through real-time activities for a smooth and effective rollout supporting remote, office or hybrid work.

In this session, we will explore five essential steps:

Give everyone access to your workspace Tell your employees and help them get started Create channels for work and social engagement Work externally in Slack Connect channels Connect Slack to your other tools

Required actions:

The live activities will require you to access Slack from your computer. Before joining the session, make sure to download the Slack desktop app or open Slack from your browser .

After watching the webinar, download the PDF handout to get a training summary and refer back to our methodology as you launch Slack at your organization.

If you have any questions, ask for help at slack.com/help .

Things you’ll learn: Key steps for a successful Slack rollout, in theory and practice

Best practices for seamless companywide adoption of Slack

Optimal strategies to maximize your organization’s productivity using Slack

