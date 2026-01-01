Stairs on top of a ball
Webinar

How to launch Slack at your organization

Join us for an interactive training to learn the critical steps for a successful Slack rollout

50 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 소유자 및 관리자

This webinar reveals our proven and endorsed approach for confidently launching Slack within your organization. Our Slack launch specialists will guide you through real-time activities for a smooth and effective rollout supporting remote, office or hybrid work.

In this session, we will explore five essential steps:

  1. Give everyone access to your workspace
  2. Tell your employees and help them get started
  3. Create channels for work and social engagement
  4. Work externally in Slack Connect channels
  5. Connect Slack to your other tools

Required actions:

주요 발표자:

SlackSenior Success ManagerJamie Zeithamel
SlackSuccess GuideKyle LaVallie

이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

Related Events