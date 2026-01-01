How to launch Slack at your organization

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- オーナーと管理者
This webinar reveals our proven and endorsed approach for confidently launching Slack within your organization. Our Slack launch specialists will guide you through real-time activities for a smooth and effective rollout supporting remote, office or hybrid work.
In this session, we will explore five essential steps:
- Give everyone access to your workspace
- Tell your employees and help them get started
- Create channels for work and social engagement
- Work externally in Slack Connect channels
- Connect Slack to your other tools
Required actions:
- The live activities will require you to access Slack from your computer. Before joining the session, make sure to download the Slack desktop app or open Slack from your browser.
- After watching the webinar, download the PDF handout to get a training summary and refer back to our methodology as you launch Slack at your organization.
- If you have any questions, ask for help at slack.com/help.
注目のスピーカー :
SlackSenior Success ManagerJamie Zeithamel
SlackSuccess GuideKyle LaVallie
