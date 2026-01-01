Notifications in Slack keep you informed about the work that you care about, whether you’re at your desk or on the move. Use the steps below to customise your desktop, mobile and email notifications.

Note: If you’re having issues with notifications, visit Troubleshoot Slack notifications for help.



How notifications work

By default, you’ll receive notifications on desktop and mobile (if you’ve downloaded the Slack iOS or Android app).

You can decide whether you receive banner notifications on desktop or mobile, and adjust your default settings to be notified about Everything or

Mentions and direct messages .

or . If you choose to only be notified about mentions and direct messages (DMs), you can set exceptions to be notified about everything in certain channels or DMs.



Choose how you're notified

Adjust your notification preferences to decide where you receive banner notifications and whether you’re notified about all messages or only mentions and DMs.

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences , then click Notifications. Below How to notify you, tick or untick the box next to Desktop notifications or Mobile notifications. Select Everything or Mentions and direct messages from the What to notify you about dropdown menu. Download the Slack app to your mobile device and sign in to your workspace (if you haven’t already). Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Tap the toggle next to Mobile notifications if they aren’t turned on. Below What to notify you about, select Everything or Mentions and direct messages.



Set mobile overrides and additional notification preferences

You can set a different notification preference for mobile and choose whether or not you’re notified in the following scenarios:

Someone replies to a thread that you’re following

You receive a message from a VIP when your notifications are paused or you're in focus mode (paid subscriptions only)

A huddle starts in one of your channels or DMs

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences , then select Notifications. Below Also notify you about, tick or untick the box next to an option. If you're setting up mobile overrides, choose how you'd like to be notified from the dropdown menu. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Below Also notify you about, tap the toggle next to an option.

Tip: If you only want to receive notifications during certain hours or on certain days, you can set a notification schedule. Outside of the schedule you set, your notifications will be paused.



Choose what to show in Activity

Activity notifications appear as a numbered badge in the sidebar. You'll always see mentions, reactions and thread replies, but you can choose whether to see other types of notifications in Activity as well:

DMs and group DMs

Channels with notifications set to ‘All new posts’

To-do reminders

Suggested important unread messages

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences, then click Notifications. Below What to show in Activity, tick or untick the box next to the notification types that you want included in your feed. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Below What to show in Activity, tap the toggle next to Channels with notifications set to 'All new posts'.



Set up keyword notifications

You can set keywords to receive notifications about topics that are important to you. Whenever someone uses one of your keywords in a channel you've joined, you'll get a notification and see the keyword highlighted in yellow.

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences, then click Notifications. Scroll down to Channel keywords, then enter the words or phrases that you’d like to be notified about. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Select Add channel keywords. Enter the words or phrases that you’d like to be notified about.

Note: Keywords are not case-sensitive, but only exact matches will trigger notifications. Keywords in messages sent in threads that you’re not following won’t trigger a notification.



Adjust notification sound and appearance

You can choose whether or not to display message previews in banner notifications and select which notification sound alerts you about:

New messages

VIP messages (paid subscriptions only)

Huddles

Sending a DM

Receiving a DM while in the conversation

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences, then click Notifications. Scroll down to Sound & appearance . If you like, tick the box next to Include a preview of the message in each notification or Mute all sounds from Slack. Select an option from the dropdown menu for each notification type. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Tap Sound. Select your preference. Note: Selecting notification sound and appearance preferences is not available on Huawei devices. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Tap System settings. Tap Sound. Select your preference, then tap Save.

Note: You can also customise calendar notifications if you use the Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook apps for Slack.



Set your badge notification preference

When you have an unread notification, you’ll see a badge in the top-right corner of the Slack app icon on your desktop. Depending on your device, there are a few ways to adjust this preference:

Mac Windows Linux Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences, then click Notifications. . Below Sound & appearance , tick or untick Show a badge • on Slack's icon to indicate new activity. Tip: If you're a member of multiple workspaces, you can pick and choose the ones that you'd like to see badge notifications for. On Windows, you'll see badge notifications in two places: in your taskbar and in your notifications area. Taskbar By default, the Slack icon will flash once when receiving a notification if your computer has been idle for ten seconds. You can choose to have the icon flash when you're active: Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences, then click Notifications. Scroll down to Flash window when a notification is received and select Always. Tip: Selecting the preference Always will also keep the Slack icon in the taskbar when the app window is closed.

Notifications area By default, the Slack app will run in the notifications area even when the window is closed. Choosing not to leave the app running will remove the Slack icon and badges from your notifications area. Here's how to keep the app from running in the notifications area when the window is closed: Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu. Click Advanced. Below Other Options, untick the box next to Leave app running in notification area when the window is closed. By default, the Slack app will run in the notifications area even when the window is closed. Choosing not to leave the app running will remove the Slack icon and badges from your notifications area. Here's how to keep the app from running in the notifications area when the window is closed: Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu. Click Advanced. Below Other options, untick the box next to Leave app running in notification area when the window is closed.

Note: New activity for direct messages, keywords, mentions, app notifications, thread replies, Slack Connect invitations and overdue reminders will show a badge notification. If you’d like, you can exclude thread replies that don’t mention you.



Choose mobile notification timing

By default, you’ll receive mobile notifications one minute after locking your desktop screen or 10 minutes after Slack stops detecting cursor activity. You can choose to receive mobile notifications as soon as they’re sent, as soon as you’re inactive or after an additional delay.

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences, then click Notifications . Scroll down to When I'm not active on desktop and choose your timing. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Tap Notify me on mobile. Choose your mobile notification timing. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Notifications. Tap Notify me on mobile. Choose your mobile notification timing. Tap Save.

Tip: If you’d like to receive notifications on your desktop and mobile devices at the same time, select this preference: Immediately, even if I'm active.