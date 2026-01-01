A complete guide to launching Slack apps

For many developers, building an app can seem like the easy part. But launching one? That’s another story. A little creative foresight can go a long way toward a successful app launch. And you don’t need a marketing team—or a deep marketing budget—to do it.

We’ve compiled a step-by-step guide to help get your Slack app ready for its big debut.

You’ll learn how to:

Create a workback project schedule that accounts for key launch milestones

Show off your app through well-crafted messaging and your Slack App Directory listing

Amplify your app across marketing channels on launch day

Download your free copy of the PDF guide today. These tried-and-true pointers range from big-picture strategic guidance to friendly tips and tricks. Good luck, and give us a nudge on launch day at @SlackAPI—we can’t wait to see what you built!