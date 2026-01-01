Unlock your productivity potential with Slack Professional Services

Meet our Slack Services Team
Slack drives productivity by bringing automation, knowledge, AI, and collaboration together in one platform.
By partnering with our leading experts, you can transform your business processes and unlock the full power of Slack + Salesforce. We deliver outcomes aligned to your company’s ever evolving business needs, security requirements, and culture.
250%
Average additional ROI with Slack Professional Services over 3 years
37%
faster adoption of Slack with Slack Professional Services
9/10
satisfaction with Slack Professional Services
Through more than 1150 successful engagements, we’ve helped hundreds of companies fully leverage Slack to transform how they work. With our support, teams can:
- Make Slack the Work Operating System, connecting all of their people, conversations, and software in one pane of glass
- Unlock workflows, automation, and agents that drive efficiency and accelerate the business
- Reduce admin workload with streamlined tools and proactive support
- Create a focused, productive Slack experience for leaders without the noise
Achieve long-term success
We help customers embrace new ways of working, rethink business processes, and go beyond technology with three key approaches:
Personalized and flexible services at every stage
Our services offerings deliver flexible solutions to guide your business at every step of the journey.
Set up and adopt. Discover how to drive your business goals through Slack. Lay the foundation for success with accelerated Slack setup and learning enablement.
→ Featuring our trusted Launch methodology: Through our deep platform, industry, and transformation strategy expertise, we help you avoid the pitfalls that cause failed and incomplete Slack adoptions and realize the value of your Slack investment faster.
Accelerate ROI. Automate key business processes across your organization through integrated solutions with Salesforce Clouds, Slack Accelerator Apps, custom app development, and more.
→ Featuring our Accelerator Apps Library: Accelerator apps were developed with the use cases of our largest and most sophisticated customers in mind with the goal of boosting productivity by automating critical business workflows. A library of the most impactful solutions is now available through Slack Professional Services.
Manage and scale. Drive maturity with Slack and Salesforce Clouds. Our platform experts can help with the day-to-day administration of Slack while providing tailored insights and unlocking more value.
→ Featuring our Grid Health & Security Assessment: Our Slack experts will review your Grid’s architecture, security, governance, and feature use, offering actionable recommendations and a roadmap for secure, lasting adoption. Read more about how we will keep your organization safe and productive here.
Take Slack to the next level and boost collaboration and productivity – partner with our experts today!
→Reach out here to inquire about Slack Professional Services
