Software engineering and Slack: simply a better way to work

Software engineering is where it all started for Slack. And while Slack is now the digital HQ for pretty much every department and discipline, software engineering is still the source of a lot of the user love that sets us apart from the competition. It’s hugely gratifying that we’re able to create something that has a direct impact on the daily working lives of developers.

This free guide is an introduction to how developers work faster, and in a flexible and more connected fashion, with Slack.