Salesforce Starter for Slack terms of service

Salesforce Starter for Slack is a Salesforce Service that is subject to the terms of Salesforce Main Services Agreement found at https://www.salesforce.com/company/legal/customer-agreements/, as a free service.

Additional information can be found in the Product Terms Directory Documentation at https://sfdc.co/ptd for Salesforce Starter. Provided terms regarding Salesforce Payments are not applicable, as Salesforce Payments is not included.

The above terms comprise the entire agreement between SFDC and the Customer regarding the Customer’s use of Salesforce Starter for Slack. No other terms apply to Salesforce Starter for Slack.