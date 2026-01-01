Last updated: 8th July 2025

The Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) sets out a list of acceptable and unacceptable conduct for our Services. The AUP is available at the following Salesforce link, as Slack is a Salesforce company:

Acceptable use policy

The AUP may change as Slack grows and evolves, so please check back regularly for updates and changes.

Please note: Slack may exercise its right to analyse information to protect the safety of users and prevent illegal activity. We use privacy-protective hash-based detection software to proactively remove child sexual abuse material. Slack also accepts and investigates reports of violations of both the User Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy from Customers and Users. Reports are reviewed by trained individuals and prohibited content may be deleted from the Services. We place strict controls over employee access to Customer Data. There are technical controls and audit policies in place to ensure that access to Customer Data is logged. For more information see our Security practices page.

Contacting Slack

If you have any questions about Slack’s Acceptable Use Policy, you can contact us at feedback@slack.com or by post at the address below.

Slack Technologies

Salesforce Tower

415 Mission Street, 3rd Floor

San Francisco, CA 94105

United Kingdom

