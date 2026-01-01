Reporting workspace conduct

Prohibited content and use

Slack is a workplace tool intended for use by businesses and organisations and not for consumer purposes. Each Workspace is controlled by a Customer that is typically your employer or another organisation that has sent you an invitation to work together. The Customer may have corporate policies and legal requirements applicable to use of their instance of Slack and all Authorised Users should review and comply with these requirements. In addition, to help ensure a safe and productive work environment, Authorised Users must comply with our acceptable use policy and all laws, rules and regulations applicable to the use of Slack’s technology tools.

How do I report inappropriate behaviour or content?

Each Customer is represented by owners and admins who manage their Workspace. If you see inappropriate behaviour or content, please report it to your Workspace’s owner, an admin or your employer. You may find the contact information for your Workspace owners and admins within Slack or by checking your Workspace settings. Owners and admins have tools to edit or delete messages within their Workspace and can deactivate an Authorised User’s account.

Requests to Slack

If you have questions about our acceptable use policy, you may contact feedback@slack.com. For requests by government agencies, users and other third parties to disclose data, please see our data request policy. For claims of copyright infringement in the United States, please see our DMCA policy.

For other kinds of legal requests, please contact Slack’s Data Protection Officer Lindsey Finch at dpo@slack.com. All such correspondence should include the following information: (a) the identity of the requesting party, (b) the nature of the request, including the basis for any suspected legal violation, (c) the relevant Customer’s name and relevant Authorised User’s name and (d) the Slack Workspace URL and a link to any relevant Customer Data. Unless a different process is required by applicable law, if a violation may be resolved by the Customer using the administrative tools made available as part of Slack, Slack may forward the request to the Customer for resolution.