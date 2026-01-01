slackbot loading
COLLECTION

Slackbot Admin Toolkit

Everything admins and teams need to learn, launch and love Slackbot.

slackbot loading
Start here

Get to know Slackbot

New to Slackbot? Start here to learn what it is, why we built it, and what it can do for you and your team.

Slackbot logo
Guide

What Is Slackbot? The Ultimate Guide to Slack’s Personal AI Agent

Slackbot can find information fast, stay up to date, and run projects smoothly within the centralized work operating system you already use.

Blog

Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work

AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.

Event

Meet the All-New Slackbot: Personalized AI That Knows Your Work

See how Slackbot brings contextual intelligence to everyday work, turning conversation into action.

Watch Now
Launch Slackbot

Get ready to roll out Slackbot

Planning a launch? Our launch guide can help you spread the word, share the right guidance, and get your team started.

Get the guide
Slackbot character styled as an open padlock
Guide

Complete guide to launching Slackbot

Get ready to launch Slackbot and help your team make the most of it from day one.

Resources for your team

Set your team up for success

Share these guides to help your team get started with Slackbot and make the most of every prompt.

slackbot icon next to search
Guide

How to use Slackbot

A hands-on guide to using Slackbot, from asking your first question to managing conversations.

slackbot prompt playbook
Guide

The Slackbot prompt playbook

Level up your Slackbot skills with tips for writing better prompts, including our best stealable examples.

Slackbot by team

See how every team can use Slackbot

Discover real-world examples and ideas for how different teams can put Slackbot to work every day.

Slackbot interface showing a conversation with colorful Slackbot avatar and speech bubble saying 'Allow me to reintroduce myself' with sparkle emoji, displaying canvas creation feature
e-book

10 ways teams move faster and work smarter with Slackbot

Meet the all-new Slackbot, your personal agent for work, transformed to boost productivity in the agentic era.

Blog

Slackbot for Sales: Introducing Your AI-Powered Wingman

Slackbot acts as your personal AI agent for work, multiplying your capabilities so you can spend less time on admin and more time selling.

Questions about setting up Slackbot?

Help CenterContact Support