Slackbot Admin Toolkit
Everything admins and teams need to learn, launch and love Slackbot.
Get to know Slackbot
New to Slackbot? Start here to learn what it is, why we built it, and what it can do for you and your team.
What Is Slackbot? The Ultimate Guide to Slack’s Personal AI Agent
Slackbot can find information fast, stay up to date, and run projects smoothly within the centralized work operating system you already use.
Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work
AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.
Meet the All-New Slackbot: Personalized AI That Knows Your Work
See how Slackbot brings contextual intelligence to everyday work, turning conversation into action.Watch Now
Get ready to roll out Slackbot
Planning a launch? Our launch guide can help you spread the word, share the right guidance, and get your team started.Get the guide
Set your team up for success
Share these guides to help your team get started with Slackbot and make the most of every prompt.
See how every team can use Slackbot
Discover real-world examples and ideas for how different teams can put Slackbot to work every day.
10 ways teams move faster and work smarter with Slackbot
Meet the all-new Slackbot, your personal agent for work, transformed to boost productivity in the agentic era.
Slackbot for Sales: Introducing Your AI-Powered Wingman
Slackbot acts as your personal AI agent for work, multiplying your capabilities so you can spend less time on admin and more time selling.