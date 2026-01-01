Complete guide to launching Slackbot

Meet the all-new Slackbot, intelligently redesigned. 👋

We’ve given Slackbot a makeover as your personal AI agent for work that knows you and your team inside and out.

Unlike generic chatbots you might’ve encountered elsewhere, Slackbot understands the context of your entire workspace – all your permissioned conversations, files and projects. Slackbot uses that knowledge to help you stay organized, find everything you need super quickly and create content that sounds the way you do. Pretty cool, right?

Launch Overview

High-impact adoption doesn’t happen by accident — it is the result of an intentional approach. Set your organization up for success with Slackbot by following the recommended rollout plan below.

The path to a successful Slackbot AI rollout consists of a 4-phase journey:



Align & Define Configure Launch & Enable Sustain & Scale



Phase 1: Align & Define

Successful rollouts start with the right people and a clear vision. This phase is about bringing your launch team together and setting a clear direction — so your team understands what Slackbot can help them do and how to start using it in meaningful ways.

✅ Assemble your team

A successful team might include: Executive Sponsor: Senior leader who communicates AI vision, drives alignment across the business, and continuously raises its profile to keep Slackbot top of mind.

Senior leader who communicates AI vision, drives alignment across the business, and continuously raises its profile to keep Slackbot top of mind. Slackbot Captain: Owns launch day-to-day, identifies use cases, promotes comms & enablement, tracks progress.

Owns launch day-to-day, identifies use cases, promotes comms & enablement, tracks progress. Slack Admin: Owns and manages Slackbot/AI features and permissions and unblocks any security requirements.

Owns and manages Slackbot/AI features and permissions and unblocks any security requirements. Champions / Pilot Users: Trial use cases to identify hero use cases, advocate for Slackbot usage to peers, provide feedback.

✅ Craft your vision statement

Define your organization’s goals for Slackbot in one or two sentences. A clear vision statement keeps teams aligned, drives adoption, and provides a clear North Star to evaluate the success of your launch.

✨ Need inspiration? Check out 10 Ways Teams Move Faster and Work Smarter with Slackbot to see real-world use cases that might resonate with your organization’s priorities. Consider which scenarios align most closely with your team’s pain points and goals.

✨ Pro Tip: Use Slackbot to help you craft your Slackbot vision with these prompts Search all Slack channels from the last 90 days. Find the most common daily work frustrations, group into ranked themes, and cite a real example with a link for each.

Based on those themes, what are the top 3 ways Slackbot could support our AI adoption and digital transformation goals? Give a concrete example for each.

Using the above, draft 2–3 vision statements for how Slackbot could transform the way we work — inspiring, grounded in our challenges, max 2 sentences each. Recommend the strongest.

Phase 2: Configure

Now that you have your team, it’s time to get under the hood. This phase is about the essential setup — ensuring security alignment, enabling Slackbot, and making sure everything is ready for launch.

✅ Review security for AI features

Ensure Slack AI security meets your organization’s AI compliance guidelines. Read Security for AI features in Slack to understand exactly Slack’s data guardrails and access controls.

For your InfoSec & Legal teams: If your organization requires a comprehensive security review prior to launch, share these resources with your compliance teams:

✅ Turn on Slackbot

Enable Slackbot AI for your end users and run a quick test to verify that Slackbot is available and working.

✅ Connect to external sources*

Connect external apps to allow Slackbot to reference knowledge across platforms. External sources that are currently available include:

Salesforce

Google Drive

Microsoft Sharepoint / OneDrive

Jira Cloud

Confluence Cloud

*Slack Enterprise search is available for customers on the Enterprise+ subscription, and the Enterprise Grid subscription with the legacy Slack AI add-on.

Phase 3: Launch & Enable

In this phase, you move from preparation to go live! Your focus is on executing your comms plan, making help resources easily accessible, and guiding users from their first prompt to more advanced workflows.

✅ Create your communication plan

Plan out the Where, What, and When of your rollout to ensure no one is caught off guard. While Slack is where Slackbot lives, think broader: use All Hands meetings, newsletters, and leadership stand-ups to build credibility.

The Timeline: Start engaging one week before launch with a “teaser,” send a reminder the day before, and go big on Launch Day.

Start engaging one week before launch with a “teaser,” send a reminder the day before, and go big on Launch Day. The Follow-up: Don’t stop at launch; continue to share “wins” and adoption stories weekly for the first month to keep momentum high.

Don’t stop at launch; continue to share “wins” and adoption stories weekly for the first month to keep momentum high. Next Step: See the templates below for a recommended messaging; be sure to customize for your organization!

Pre-Launch Template Coming next week: Slackbot – your personal AI assistant for work! On [launch date], everyone at [your organization] will get access to Slackbot in Slack. Slackbot can help you: 🔍 Find relevant information across Slack faster 🧠 Summarize conversations, files, and decisions ✍️ Draft recaps, brainstorm ideas, and prep for meetings 💯 Get work done without leaving Slack The countdown is on: Go Live: [Launch Date] at [Time] Announcement: Watch [channel] for the launch post Get ready: Join #[channel] for tips and support and check out this preview video to get excited! On [launch date], everyone at [your organization] will get access toin Slack. Stay tuned - we’ll share starter prompts, helpful examples, and ways to get the most value from Slackbot on day one.

Launch Template Your personal AI assistant in Slack has arrived - meet Slackbot! Big news, team! Starting today, everyone now has access to Slackbot in Slack. Slackbot can help you: 🔍 Find relevant information across your Slack workspace faster 🧠 Summarize conversations, files, and decisions ✍️ Draft recaps, prep for meetings, and follow up faster 🔒 Respect your existing permissions and the context of your Slack workspace Our vision for Slackbot: [insert vision statement] Getting started: Locate: Click the Slackbot icon next to the search bar Try it out: Ask a question, request a summary, create a canvas, or use it to help with a task Go deeper: Check out the How to use Slackbot guide Starter prompts: "What does [acronym] mean?" "What are the latest actions for [project/customer]? Use only info from [channels/links]." "Find where I was talking about [topic] with [people]." Tips: Use natural language, like you would with a teammate Try different types of requests: search, summarize, retrieve, or explain Add context to improve results, like “in the last 6 months” or “I think [person] was involved” Questions? Just ask @Slackbot or reach out in #[channel]. Big news, team! Starting today, everyone now has access to Slackbot in Slack. Slackbot can help you:[insert vision statement]Questions? Just askor reach out in

✅ Centralize support & enablement resources

Create a dedicated #help-slackbot channel to serve as the primary hub for questions. Pin or add the following resources to a Canvas tab in this channel so they are always easy to find:

✅ Drive adoption

During the first few months, your goal is to move users from basic Slackbot conversations to more advanced usage. To keep Slackbot top-of-mind, drip-feed one resource per week into the #help-slackbot channel. Suggested content:

Month 1 (Foundational): Weekly starter prompts, tips, and tricks to build comfort.

Weekly starter prompts, tips, and tricks to build comfort. Month 2 (Advanced): Focus on Line of Business (LOB) enablement. Provide Sales, Engineering, or HR with custom prompts that solve their specific pain points and leverage team context.

Phase 4: Sustain & Scale

In this phase, you shift your focus from the initial rollout to long-term growth. Your primary objectives are to measure the real-world impact of Slackbot, prove its value to your organization through success stories, and embed it into your team’s culture.

✅ Measure impact & value

Adoption data tells you if people are using Slackbot; success stories tell you why Slackbot matters. Use both to show your team the value of Slackbot and refine your strategy.

Track Usage Data: Monitor adoption trends in the AI section of your Slack analytics dashboard.

✨ Pro Tip: Use Workflow Builder to capture success stories Set up a recurring Slack workflow in your #help-slackbot channel to ask: "What's one thing Slackbot helped you accomplish this week?" Run this workflow weekly for the first month, then monthly. It creates a low-friction feedback loop that surfaces real success stories you can share with leadership.

✅ Embed Slackbot into new hire onboarding

To make adoption permanent, ensure Slackbot is part of the “Day 1” experience for new employees. Add a Slackbot training module to your standard new hire onboarding flow.

✨ Pro Tip: New hire onboarding Add a “Prompt of the Day” to your #welcome channel for new hires, or include a “Find the answer using Slackbot” task in your onboarding checklist or new hire scavenger hunt.

✅ Standardize a Slack feature update process

Slackbot will evolve rapidly! Establish a simple, recurring way to tell your team about new features or better ways to prompt. This prevents Slackbot from becoming stagnant and ensures users continue to find new value in it.